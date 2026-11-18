Here's where all 30 teams rank this week -- along with one remarkable stat that has fueled each franchise through one month of the season.

In this week's Power Rankings, our insiders rank each of the 30 teams and also highlight one illuminating statistic per team to watch over the coming months.

The last time San Antonio pieced together a 10-game winning streak before the month of December was November 2013, the same season the Spurs captured their fifth NBA championship. What's more, San Antonio ran off the winning streak playing with an experimental three-guard lineup that the Spurs committed to implementing over the summer.

Also read Big 12 Week 12 Power Rankings Bring More Movement Before the Final Stretch

So far, the lineup is working, demonstrating great roster and on-court versatility for San Antonio as its operation evolves around's point total so far this season, the third most in NBA history through the first 13 games of a season, trailing only Doncic is averaging 39.0 points per game, which would be the third-highest scoring average for a season if he keeps it up, with only Chamberlain ahead of him in the top two spots.

Boston is allowing 99.7 points per game on the road, the only team in the league under 100 and almost four points fewer than the next-closest team, the The Celtics were the league's fourth-best defense last season but allowed 107.3 points per game on the road in the regular season, which was still the best in the league. If they hold to this stout defensive start, they'd be the first team to hold road opponents to under 100 points per game since the San Antonio Spurs and The Sixers have the best record in the Eastern Conference and their second-best start in the past 40 seasons.

But they've jumped out to that start without exactly dominating their opponents, with just a 2.8-point average differential, ranking 11th in the NBA. According to ESPN's BPI, the Sixers have an expected win percentage of 60.1%, which is significantly lower than their actual 80% winning percentage.

That's where the Houston Rockets rank in the NBA in assist-to-turnover ratio after finishing No. 27 last season, which played a major role in the Rockets posting a 22-23 record last season in clutch-time games.is driving Houston's improvement, and the numbers will be even better when the 32-year-old is able to play the second night of back-to-backs as he recovers from last year's ACL surgery. For comparison's sake, the Spurs hold the NBA's best overall net rating at ... wait for it ... plus-12.6.

Dosunmu has picked a great time to shoot the lights out: The 2021 second-round pick is averaging a career-high 17.8 points per game on 52/43/91 splits. Timberwolves executive Tim Connelly should be charged with grand larceny for plucking Dosunmu from the Bulls before last season's trade deadline. The Blazers, who have made 56 more 3-pointers than they have allowed through 13 games, are outscoring opponents by an average of 12.9 points per game from beyond the arc.

Given that Portland's offense also ranks among the league's best in generating free throw attempts, it's no surprise the Blazers have jumped up to sixth in offense after finishing 21st last season.. The fourth-year vet has been asked to contribute more on the glass and as a playmaker, but because of the absence of center.

Advertisement

While it has been a work in progress, sometimes stifling Thompson's athleticism, he is still averaging more than five assists per game to start the season. It stands to reason that the offense won't be as efficient without one of the league's elite scorers, but the drop-off is much more significant than it has been in the past few seasons.has made 41 of his 87 attempted 3s through 12 games.

Among players who have attempted at least 50 3s, that 47.1% accuracy rate is the best in the NBA. Murray has been scorching hot. He's shooting 51% overall from the field and 86% from the line, averaging a career-high 26.1 points. Nuggets coach David Adelman said recently that he believes Murray is performing like one of the best players in the world and it would be discussed more if Denver had won a few more games.

The Nuggets are a reasonable but unspectacular 7-5, thriving with Murray on the floor but drowning when he sits . That's Memphis' road record this season.

The Grizzlies have won seven in a row on the road, which ties a franchise record for the most consecutive road wins at any point of a season .leads the way for the Grizzlies, averaging a career-high 25.4 points, and he is flanked by a pair of young players on the rise in Boozer ranks as the third player since the merger to rack up at least 200 points, 100 rebounds and 75 assists through 14 career games, joining, a big part of why the Knicks have a 15th-ranked offense.

Last year, the Knicks used Mike Brown's "let it fly" ethos to rise to the top three in that category before their improbable playoff run.are valuable reserves, shooting well over 40%, keeping the Knicks slightly above league average. Shamet, in many instances, has finished games ahead of Bridges.

McBride's 43.5 clip represents a career high and it would help if he got more opportunities, especially as the starters ease their way into the second month of the season.would eventually provide a jolt to the Heat's offense. And after a slow start, Miami now ranks ninth in offense and leads the Eastern Conference in points per game , trailing only the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies overall.

Over their recent five-game winning streak, Miami has been ever better, averaging 125.4 PPG and shooting 36.4% on 3-pointers. A key to the Heat's success on offense is lack of turnovers. In their past five games, Miami ranks first in the league in assist-to-turnover ratio and has allowed the fewest points off turnovers.in the first quarter. Those four games have seen opponents average 34.5 PPG in the first quarter.

Defensively, in these first frames, Atlanta has allowed opponents to shoot 59.6% from the field and 45.7% on 3-pointers.19- and 20-year-old women killed, 2 teens injured in crash on Hwy 24 in Orinda: CHP's 263 minutes this season, the Warriors have a 118.6 offensive rating. That's equivalent to a top-five NBA offense and, during Curry's 10 games, was enough to lift them to a 7-3 record.

But with Curry sidelined now with a torn oblique, the Warriors' lack of scoring punch through the rest of the roster has been exposed. In Curry's 414 minutes on the bench this season, the Warriors have an offensive rating of 109.4, which would currently land sixth worst among the 30 teams.

They've been pummeled 38-14 and 35-11 the last two first quarters without him, coming out so sluggishly offensively that coach Steve Kerr declared the need to rearrange lineup combinations in search of something that works better. James Harden . His numbers are down across the board -- scoring, assists and overall field goal percentage -- but nowhere is that trend more glaring than Harden's shooting percentage on 2-pointers.

Entering Tuesday, that number sat at a career-worst 40.2% inside the arc, down significantly from last season's 49.5%. The Cavs are going to need Harden to bounce back as a threat going toward the basket or consistently finish at the rim if he's going to continue orchestrating their offense asDallas has been one of the league's worst road teams, going 2-5 with a minus-12.6 net rating away from the American Airlines Center.

Advertisement

The Mavs just completed one of the worst road trips in recent memory, losing by 39 points in Minnesota, 10 in Cleveland and 37 in Boston. The Raptors got off to a dominant defensive start to begin this season, forcing 24 turnovers through the first three games. But they have cooled off since, forcing just 16 turnovers over their last six.

We are seeing the impact of new head coach Sean Sweeney over the past 10 days. After starting the season 2-7, Orlando has won four straight games, the turnaround spurred by a fourth-ranked defense. During the four-game winning streak, the Magic have allowed the second-fewest fast-break points and fifth-fewest second-chance points. While three of its wins were against teams at the bottom of the standings , Orlando had its signature victory of the season at Boston on Monday.

In the win, the Magic held the Celtics to their third-fewest points this season . While the analytical movement in the NBA has prioritized 3-pointers, free throws and shots at the rim, the midrange shot is alive and well in Phoenix. The Suns are generating 9.0% of their points per game in the midrange, which ranks fifth in the NBA. A lot of this has to do with five-time All-Star's preferred style of play.

Phoenix also ranks No. 2 in the league in points per game off pull-up jump shots . , for two years now. He has played in four games this season, and though the Pacers are just 2-2 during those contests, they are five points per 100 possessions better on offense with Haliburton on the court.

Coach Rick Carlisle said during his radio appearance this week that there is still no definitive timeline for Haliburton's return. Trae Young is on pace to have the worst season of his career. Outside of last season, when he played just 15 games as he battled injuries, Young is averaging career lows in points , field goal percentage and 3-point percentage .from last season, when they ranked fifth.

The last time the NBA saw an offense as anemic as Charlotte's was the 2015-16 season, back when Golden State star Stephen Curry was launching the 3-point revolution. The Hornets have come by their terrible offense honestly: They rank 29th in 3-point percentage and dead last in 2-point percentage, free throw attempts, turnovers and assists. --New Orleans, which went 1-8 with Murray in the lineup, has gone 4-2 without him, thanks to a blowout win over the Warriors on Monday.

While the tension between Murray and the organization is a reminder that the front office sat on its hands during the offseason, the saga should create more opportunities for 2025 lottery picklooks like the best player from the Nets' 2025 draft class, having scored in double figures in seven straight games. His longest such streak last season was four..

, offense is hard to come by for these Nets, but Traore is averaging nearly 17 points per game this month on 54% shooting and 46% from 3-point range. However, Giddey's turnover percentage this season has skyrocketed to 24.9%, the highest mark in his career, while his 4.2 turnovers per 36 minutes are the fifth highest in the league.

The Bucks are 1-13 and have dropped 10 straight games -- the franchise's worst start in 52 years, after dropping 13 of their first 14 games in 1974 when Kareem Abdul-Jabbar got injured. The Bucks are in Miami on Wednesday for their first matchup against Giannis Antetokounmpo, who no-sold the meeting as "just another game.

"There aren't a lot of pretty statistics for the Jazz, who lost 12 in a row before Tuesday night's win over the ClippersUtah's offensive numbers are especially ugly: The team has posted a 105.1 offensive rating and a 50.8 effective field goal percentage, both of which rank second to last in the league. Utah's entire starting frontcourt is sidelined by injuries.

's recent performance has been a bright spot, as the No. 2 pick has averaged 23.2 points on a respectable 54.1% eFG in his last six games. There are countless early-season stats that spell out the Kings' bleak situation: 27th in offense, 29th in defense, the only team without a win at home yet. But how about this one? Rookie guardThe last rookie to top that category for a full season was Wilt Chamberlain in 1960.

So at least the Kings are giving an ocean of opportunity, shot attempts and development time to the most important player on their roster.19- and 20-year-old women killed, 2 teens injured in crash on Hwy 24 in Orinda: CHPA technical issue at JPMorgan Chase triggers online banking delays across major US banks