The Phoenix Suns, deservingly so, are moving up the world of power rankings.

Nov 23, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker reacts to a basket with guard Collin Gillespie during overtime against the Phoenix Suns at Smoothie King Center.

Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectPhoenix, now sitting at 9-7 after their fourth-straight win, have had an incredible turnaround during their road trip. : "The much bigger difference between the Suns’ 1-5 start and this 7-2 stretch has been on defense. Some of that is opponent 3-point shooting, but they’ve also been forcing more turnovers and rebounding better while fouling less.

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Their win in Sacramento on Wednesday was just the second time that the Suns have outscored their opponent from the free throw line.

": "I made it to Phoenix last week, where the Suns starters left a bad impression on me. But then the Suns went on the road and swept the week, starting with a win in Denver on zero days’ rest. In 47 minutes, the four-man lineup of Devin Booker, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks and Miles Bridges outscored foes 123-98. A solid week for them, and a solid weekend for Eddie Johnson.

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": "From 3-6 to 8-7, the Phoenix Suns have turned things around and are back on track in the Western Conference standings due to contributions across the board outside of Devin Booker. "Although this team is still trying to figure things out on the interior without Mark Williams and they have a clear need for a point guard, the Suns have ranked inside the top 10 in both offensive and defensive efficiency over their last six games.

In this span, Miles Bridges has stepped up to average 6.0 rebounds per game, and Collin Gillespie has scored 10+ points in five of his last six games.

": "Something to be thankful for: Collin Gillespie. All the rumors around the Suns’ trade interest in Dejounte Murray — and all that buzz is coming out of New Orleans and Murray’s camp, not Phoenix or the Suns — are based on the idea that the Suns need a point guard. Except the Suns have a quality point guard on the roster already in Gillespie.

After a slow start to the season, Gillespie has found a groove of late, and it might be time to move him into the starting lineup ahead of the slumping Jalen Green.

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"Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!