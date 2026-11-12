NBA Power Rankings: Charlotte Hornets Struggle as Milwaukee Bucks Face Season Crisis

Charlotte Hornets and Milwaukee Bucks rank among the worst NBA teams. Analysis covers player stats, injury impacts, and schedule difficulties for struggling franchises.

The Charlotte Hornets, coached by Charles Lee, are enduring a difficult start to the regular season with ten games already played. The team is not alone in their struggles, as other franchises are also facing significant challenges on the court. This context provides some minor relief for fans worried about the team's future, suggesting that the issue is widespread across the league. These power rankings serve as a short-to-medium-term temperature check rather than a reflection of the official standings. All statistical data presented in this analysis is derived exclusively from the last week of play.

Milwaukee Bucks Struggle Without Giannis

Is the season effectively over for the Milwaukee Bucks? Expectations were already low for the first roster in recent memory without Giannis Antetokounmpo, yet the team has performed poorly. The current core, featuring Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel'el Ware, Ryan Rollins, Myles Turner, and Kyle Kuzma, lacks the cohesion for a deep playoff run. Myles Turner averaged 28.8 minutes, 7.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and shot 32.3% from the field last week. The team should realistically be better than the Brooklyn Nets or Chicago Bulls but has failed to meet that baseline. A small silver lining is that all losses this week came against competent opponents.

Also read Milwaukee Brewers' David Murphy Secures Historic Third Straight Manager of the Year Award

Chicago Bulls Gain Nic Claxton Presence

The Chicago Bulls had a week similar to the Bucks, losing only one fewer game because they played one fewer contest. Offseason acquisition Nic Claxton returned to action after missing the start of the season due to a hamstring strain. Danny Wolf averaged 28.7 minutes, 11.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists with three three-pointers made in his recent appearance. While Claxton cannot single-handedly fix defensive issues, his presence provides needed support for a struggling unit. The Bulls face a tough schedule including games against Philadelphia, New York, and another matchup with Philadelphia.

Charlotte Hornets Offensive Inefficiencies

The Charlotte Hornets rank near the bottom of the league in offensive production despite some recent wins. Injuries and shooting slumps have plagued the healthy players, leading to severe offensive dry spells. The team ranks last or second-to-last in points per game, field goal percentage, three-point percentage, free throw attempts, assists, and turnovers. Their offensive rating is approaching historic lows, with the last team to finish below 100 being the 2015-16 Philadelphia 76ers. The Hornets face difficult upcoming matchups against Detroit, Brooklyn, and Boston with significant point spreads.

Advertisement

Brooklyn Nets Unpredictable Performance

The Brooklyn Nets continue to find themselves in competitive games despite their overall poor record. They alternate between expected blowout losses and surprisingly entertaining contests against better teams. Recent highlights include a victory over the Charlotte Hornets and a close loss to the Atlanta Hawks. Various players like Julius Randle, Michael Porter Jr., and Mikel Brown Jr. have stepped up at different times. Nolan Traoré and Danny Wolf have also contributed productive performances, though consistency remains a major issue for the roster.

Orlando Magic Rely On Franz Wagner

Orlando lost all three games last week but must be viewed in the context of missing nearly half their rotation. The absence of Paolo Banchero, Jalen Suggs, Jonathan Isaac, and Noah Penda places immense pressure on the remaining players. Franz Wagner has been exceptional, averaging 23.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 10.7 assists, and 2.3 steals while playing 38.3 minutes per game. Wendell Carter Jr., Anthony Black, and Tristan da Silva have also exerted significant effort in close losses. The upcoming schedule is lighter, which may help the team regain confidence as key players return.