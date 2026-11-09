NBA Power Rankings Analysis: Unexpected Standouts Driving Team Success

A deep dive into this week's NBA Power Rankings, highlighting unexpected contributors like Julian Champagnie, Kessler, and Fred VanVleet who are elevating their teams' performances despite challenges.

This week's NBC Sports NBA Power Rankings highlight a notable shift in the league's hierarchy, with teams that were previously considered top-tier contenders, such as San Antonio and Oklahoma City, finding their way back into the top ten.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers have seized the number one spot, proving their resilience by consistently finding new ways to secure victories. The focus of this week's analysis is on unexpected standouts from each franchise. These are players who may not always receive the spotlight but are indispensable to their teams' success. Starting with the future Hall of Famers, we see a projection that includes players like Edgecombe, who has fully embraced his role as a contributor.

Also read Historic College Football Giant Set to Plummet in New Rankings After Ugly Loss

Nick Nurse Details Edgecomb Role

Despite his potential, he understands the necessity of doing whatever it takes to win, allowing him to still showcase his unique talents. Nick Nurse, the head coach of the 76ers, emphasized that Edgecombe's role has evolved. His primary responsibility is to supply energy, especially as the youngest member of the roster. He is tasked with bringing explosive energy at the start of games, a shift from the massive minutes he played previously.

He no longer has the ball in his hands as frequently, requiring him to actively seek out opportunities and create plays. Coach Nurse believes that Edgecombe is poised to become the best backcourt player for his team, providing the necessary spark that the squad requires. On the San Antonio Spurs, Julian Champagnie found himself on the bench after the decision to start three guards, including De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, and Dylan Harper.

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Despite this change, Champagnie has handled the situation with professionalism. He continues to produce, shooting forty-two percent from three-point range and contributing nearly ten points per game while maintaining solid defensive efforts. In Los Angeles, the Lakers' success is heavily reliant on Kessler, a high-level rim protector who has thrived in rolling to the basket and finishing passes from Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

Lakers Rely On Kessler Defense

Without Kessler's presence in the paint, the Lakers' perimeter defense and turnover-forcing capabilities would not be as effective. Additionally, Austin Reaves' significant summer contract is justified by his integral role in the team's offensive flow. In Boston, Jaylen Garza deserves more playing time from coach Joe Mazzulla. Although he was bumped down the depth chart when Nikola Vucevic was acquired, Garza has shown improvement.

He shoots an impressive fifty-four percent from three, forcing defenders to respect his range. Meanwhile, in Oklahoma City, Aday Mara has exceeded expectations, blocking Victor Wembanyama and securing a rotation spot while Chet Holmgren is out. He is averaging over eight points and six rebounds, demonstrating that General Manager Sam Presti has made another excellent draft pick. The Minnesota Timberwolves are being kept afloat by Wendell Moore Jr., who has stepped up significantly in the absence of Anthony Edwards.

Moore Scores Key Points Minnesota

Moore is averaging seventeen points and providing consistent scoring, making him a strong candidate for Sixth Man of the Year honors. In Detroit, Jalen Duren and Isiah Stewart have been pivotal, but it is the craftiness of players like Jalen Duren's supporting cast, including those filling in for Jalen Duren's absences, that keeps the Pistons competitive. Specifically, the emergence of players like Jalen Duren's peers in the rotation has been crucial.

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However, the text highlights Jalen Duren's impact alongside Cade Cunningham's expected elite play. In Houston, Fred VanVleet's return has solved numerous problems for the Rockets. He is facilitating a faster tempo, reducing turnovers, and improving half-court spacing. His ability to manipulate defenses has resulted in the Rockets boasting the second-best offense in the league early in the season.

Finally, in Golden State, Lendeborg has emerged as an unexpected secondary scoring option for Stephen Curry. Curry has praised Lendeborg for his composure, feel for the game, and size, noting that he is a matchup problem who sees the court clearly. This collection of stories illustrates the depth and unpredictability of the current NBA season, where every role player contributes to the greater success of their franchise.