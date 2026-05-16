NBA Playoff Game Costs: Lakers Fans Pay Staggering Prices, Knicks Fans Pay the Most

The article discusses the high costs of attending NBA playoff games, with Lakers fans paying the most and Knicks fans paying the second-highest amount. The average cost for a family of four to attend a regular-season Lakers game is about $677.64, while the average cost for a family of four to attend a regular-season Knicks game is about $1,000 more.

The Lake Show isn’t just a basketball team in this city. It’s a Broadway show, a Hollywood premiere and a sports spectacle all rolled into one.

A-list celebrities are everywhere, the arena is rocking and fans get to watch the 17-time NBA champion Lakers featuringLakers fans have seen some great NBA playoff games, but this year it cost a lot to watch LA get swept by the Thunder. However, on Monday night, a family of four paid staggering prices just to watch their beloved Lakers get swept by the reigning champion Thunder. Talk about a tough way to say goodbye.

But while OKC delivered the knockout blow on the court, Lakers fans were busy absorbing another one in their wallets. It cost a family of four a staggering $2,615.01 total to attend Game 4 at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles. That total price includes four tickets, parking, food, drinks and merchandise. For perspective, the average cost for a family of four to attend a regular-season Lakers game is about $677.64.

Knicks fans are paying the most this postseason. A family of four’s total cost for one game: more than $3,610.

Meanwhile, families in OKC were attending Games 1 and 2 at Paycom Center for $1,796.09, nearly $1,000 cheaper than the cost in LA. And yet, Los Angeles and OKC were not even the most expensive or cheapest of the eight teams playing in the conference semifinals. A family of four attending a playoff game at Madison Square Garden for Games 1 and 2 against the 76ers paid $3,611.73.

That’s the price of a used car and a bucket of popcorn in most cities. The most affordable postseason experience belonged to the Cavaliers in Cleveland, where a family of four paid $1,330.96 to catch the Cavs against the Pistons. With another round to go before the NBA Finals tips off in June, Lakers fans might be grateful their team is no longer competing.

Whereas Thunder and Knicks fans will have to keep opening their wallets to see if their team wins a title





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NBA Playoff Games Costs Lakers Fans Knicks Fans Thunder Crypto.Com Arena Madison Square Garden Paycom Center Cleveland

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