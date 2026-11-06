NBA Players Tyler Kolek and Miles McBride Criticize Taylor Swift as Performative Fan

New York Knicks point guards Tyler Kolek and Miles McBride sparked controversy by labeling Taylor Swift a fake fan, citing her rare attendance at games despite her high-profile support.

New York Knicks players Tyler Kolek and Miles McBride have ignited a public debate regarding celebrity fandom after criticizing pop star Taylor Swift for her perceived lack of attendance at games. The point guards, who were appearing on a recent video segment, expressed frustration with the trend of high-profile visitors who seem more interested in being seen than in supporting the team. Their comments directly targeted Swift, suggesting that her presence at matches was more about performance than genuine fandom.

Players Label Swift as Least Authentic Fan

The controversy originated from a casual conversation between Kolek and McBride, who were playing video games and discussing the authenticity of various celebrity visitors to Madison Square Garden. When asked to identify the least authentic celebrity Knicks fan, Kolek singled out Swift, stating, "Maybe Taylor Swift." McBride immediately agreed, adding, "I would agree." The two players laughed about the potential backlash from Swift's dedicated fanbase, known as Swifties, but stood by their assessment of her behavior.

Also read Tyler Kolek Labels Taylor Swift Performative Fan Amid Knicks Championship Run

Defining Authentic Fandom in the NBA

Kolek provided a clear explanation for his criticism, noting that the issue was not merely about the number of games attended but the motivation behind the attendance. He explained that some celebrities, including Swift, "just want to be seen at the game" rather than acting as true supporters. "I don't know if I've seen her at any other games," Kolek admitted, acknowledging that he might be missing some appearances but emphasizing the rarity of her presence. He conceded that Swift is likely busy with other obligations but maintained that her behavior felt "a little performative" to the players.

Miles McBride echoed these sentiments, highlighting the contrast between Swift and other celebrities who demonstrate consistent loyalty to the team. The point guards praised actors Ben Stiller and Tracy Morgan for their regular and visible support at Knicks games. McBride noted that while Swift had a high-profile presence at Game Four of the 2026 NBA Finals, she was absent from other key moments, leading to the perception that her fandom was curated for media attention rather than built on a history of attendance.

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Context of Swift's High-Profile NBA Appearance

The criticism comes shortly after a highly publicized appearance by Swift at Madison Square Garden on June 10, 2026. She attended Game Four of the 2026 NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks, sitting in the front row alongside actress Mariska Hargitay. She was also joined by musicians Este and Alana Haim, all of whom were wearing custom Knicks T-shirts. This appearance drew significant media coverage, with photos of Swift cheering alongside Hargitay circulating widely online.

Swift's presence at the Finals was notable not just for her celebrity status but for the sheer scale of the event. The game marked a major moment for the Knicks, who were competing for the championship title against the San Antonio Spurs. Despite the massive attention generated by her attendance, the players' comments suggest that a single high-profile appearance is insufficient to earn the title of "authentic" fan in the eyes of the roster. The players acknowledged that Swift has many projects, including the release of new music and film projects like writing the end credits song for Toy Story 5, which likely limited her availability for regular season games.

Irony of Celebrity Criticism in Sports Culture

The backlash from the players has introduced a layer of irony to Swift's sports fandom journey. As Kolek generously noted, Swift might have been occupied with major professional endeavors during the NBA season, including gearing up for a major music release in the same month as the Finals. However, this explanation did not mitigate the frustration of Kolek and McBride, who felt that her behavior set a poor example for other celebrities visiting the arena. The incident highlights the growing tension between traditional sports fans and the influx of celebrity culture into professional leagues.

Kolek and McBride's comments also touched on the broader culture of sports fandom, where consistency is often valued over star power. By contrasting Swift with regular attendees like Stiller and Morgan, the players reinforced the idea that true fandom is demonstrated through repeated, unglamorous support. The situation has sparked a wider discussion about the role of celebrities in sports and whether their presence adds value to the fan experience or detracts from the authenticity of the game. The players' willingness to voice their opinions so publicly underscores the importance of tradition and consistency in the eyes of the athletes who play the game.