NBA Mock Draft Picks Explained: Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings

Dalton Johnson and Tristi Rodriguez delve into the first-round picks for the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings, focusing on Kingston Flemings and KD Burries as potential starting point guards.

Dalton Johnson and Tristi Rodriguez explain their first-round 2026 NBA Mock Draft picks for the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings . Sacramento Kings : When the Sacramento Kings had a poor draw in the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery , it became the perfect opportunity for them to address their long-standing need for a starting point guard .

According to ESPN's Jeremy Woo, Kingston Flemings, who is currently a PG for the Houston Rockets, is a viable choice for them. Golden State Warriors: The Warriors, with coach Steve Kerr officially returning and stars Steph Curry and Draymond Green, are facing a challenging situation.

However, KD Burries, a versatile combo guard, could potentially fit into their pieces if selected in the first round. Despite being slightly older and somewhat situated between positions, Burries is a significant lottery pick. ESPN's Jeremy Woo mentioned Acuff, Flemings, and Mikel Brown Jr. as potential point guards, acknowledging that the Kings and Warriors might prioritize and value certain prospects differently. Acuff, a dynamic PG from Georgetown, has been frequently linked with the team.

He holds strong value on the draft board, and his impact in the league is manageable at current price points





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NBA Mock Draft Draft Lottery Kings Warriors Kings Flemings Burries Point Guard First Round

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