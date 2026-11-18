See who Oklahoma City selected in a recent projection of the 2027 NBA Draft class.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Ivan Kharchenkov shoots the ball against the Michigan Wolverines during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectyoung players currently gaining valuable on-court experience in the midst of injuries to Jalen Williams, Cason Wallace and Chet Holmgren, among others, the Thunder will be in position to add multiple players in the While this year's group doesn't appear to be as talented as recent classes, there should still be a few solid players who could help Oklahoma City. Four games into his sophomore season, Kharchenkov is averaging 23.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 55% from the field and 36.4% from 3-point range.

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While Kharchenkov likely won't be a 20-point per game scorer in the NBA, his versatilty on the wing should make him a valuable role player at the next level. As a freshman, the former four-star recruit averaged 10.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 49.2% from the field and 31.7% from deep.

With Jaden Bradley and Koa Peat heading to the NBA following the 2025-26 season, Kharchenkov has taken on a larger role for the Wildcats and his numbers have increased accordingly. Flanked by two other potential top-10 picks in Caleb Holt and Motiejus Krivas, Kharchenkov has already shown the ability to fill a specific role. Another four-star prospect from the 2025 recruiting class, Fogle has turned in a big start to the 2026-27 campaign.

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Three games into his sophomore season, the Bulldogs' standout is averaging 19.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and two steals per game while shooting 43.2% from the field and 31.3% from beyond the arc. Like Kharchenkov, Fogle would offer size and versatility on the wing, listed at 6-foot-7 and 205 pounds.

After being ranked the No. 31 overall player and No. 9 small forward in the 2025 cycle by 247Sports, Fogle averaged 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while shooting 51.8% from the field and 35% from 3-point range as a freshman in 2025-26. Randall Sweet is a 2022 Oklahoma University graduate who has formerly written for the Norman Transcript and OU Daily. Randall also serves as the Communications Coordinator at Visit OKC.