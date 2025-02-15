NBA Midseason Review: Key Questions, Predictions, and Offseason Outlook

The Post's basketball writers analyze the first half of the NBA season, identifying key questions, making predictions for the remainder of the season and the offseason, and exploring intriguing storylines.

With the NBA at its mid-season break, The Post's basketball writers delve into the most significant questions from the first half of the season and offer predictions for the remainder of the season and the upcoming offseason. The race for the MVP award is heating up, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (SGA) of the Oklahoma City Thunder making a strong case.

While Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets is putting up impressive triple-doubles, leading a team with a weaker record, SGA's dominance as the league's leading scorer with exceptional efficiency, missing only one game, and guiding the West-leading Thunder to success cannot be ignored. Jokic remains a formidable contender, but SGA's ascent is undeniable, steering OKC's charge in the West.SGA's exceptional performance is the only factor preventing Jokic from securing another MVP award comfortably. Other noteworthy developments include the impact of Luka Doncic's arrival on the Los Angeles Lakers, the potential for a post-break surge from the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Phoenix Suns, and Boston's strong position in the Eastern Conference despite trailing the Cleveland Cavaliers by five and a half games. The Celtics boast the third-easiest remaining schedule and are well-positioned for a playoff run.The Eastern Conference also features intriguing storylines. The Philadelphia 76ers face challenges with the absence of Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis' injury, raising doubts about their championship aspirations. The New York Knicks, meanwhile, are expected to face the Boston Celtics in the second round of the playoffs and must improve their performance against strong competition. The Toronto Raptors and the Philadelphia 76ers are also facing key decisions regarding their roster construction and future plans.The offseason promises to be eventful with several star players potentially changing teams. Kevin Durant's future with the Phoenix Suns remains uncertain following trade rumors. Giannis Antetokounmpo's pursuit of another championship with the Milwaukee Bucks will be a focal point. The 2024 NBA Draft will also be highly anticipated, with Cooper Flagg emerging as a potential top prospect. The upcoming season is shaping up to be a thrilling one, filled with intense competition, unexpected twists, and the ever-present pursuit of the ultimate prize





