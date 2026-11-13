Chris Bosh mansion drawn into Palisades arson retrial as defense seeks firework testimony

The defense for Jonathan Rinderknecht wants a retired Cal Fire investigator to testify about firework marks found at a home owned by NBA Hall of Famer Chris Bosh, while prosecutors seek to disqualify the witness.

A Los Angeles mansion owned by NBA Hall of Famer Chris Bosh has become part of the retrial of Jonathan Rinderknecht, the man accused of starting the Palisades Fire.

The defense is seeking testimony about a firework allegedly launched from Bosh's property near where the Lachman Fire ignited on Jan. 1, 2025. The filing comes from Rinderknecht's attorney, Steve Haney. It asks the court to allow testimony from Michael T. Cole, a retired California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection investigator who spent 18 years in the agency's arson unit.

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According to court documents obtained by the California Post, Cole is expected to testify that during his 2025 investigation of the Palisades Fire he observed and documented a mark and an associated burn and smoke trail on the driveway and rear patio area of a residence. The address was redacted in the filing. Cole is expected to say that based on his training and experience those marks are physical evidence of a launched firework.

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Chris Bosh Mansion Firework Evidence

The residence identified in the court filings is owned by Bosh, who was renting out the house when the devastating fire broke out, according to the report. Bosh played 13 seasons in the NBA and is in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. He won two championships with the Miami Heat alongside LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, forming the famed Big Three. He was an 11-time All-Star and retired at age 34 because of blood clots.

He began his career with the Toronto Raptors in 2003. He played his final game with the Heat in 2016 and retired in February 2019. He was enshrined in the Hall of Fame in 2021. OutKick contacted Bosh's representatives but did not immediately receive a response.

Rinderknecht is being retried on charges that he sparked the fires. His defense denies the allegation and points to witness accounts of fireworks in the area as a possible cause. His first trial in June was declared a mistrial after jurors deadlocked 10 to 2. Federal prosecutors have narrowed the charges against Rinderknecht.

Prosecution Moves to Block Witness

One count now focuses solely on the Lachman Fire, while another still holds him responsible for the deadly Palisades Fire. Investigators believe the Lachman Fire smoldered underground for six days before reigniting as the Palisades Fire. Prosecutors fired back in their own filing, seeking to disqualify Cole as a witness. They argued he has zero qualifications, training, or experience to link brownish driveway marks found a month after the fire to fireworks.

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His entire expert opinion is based on six drone photographs of a brown stain on the driveway taken in either February 2025 or 2026, prosecutors said in court documents. No up-close in-person inspection, no other testing. Six drone photographs, that's it. The prosecution also argued they were not properly informed of Cole's existence and that the defense delayed the release of information about him this week.

Haney stressed that Cole will not offer an opinion on the origin or cause of the blaze. Investigators allegedly found a lighter in Rinderknecht's vehicle during a search on Jan. 24, 2025. He was not arrested for allegedly starting the blaze until Oct. 7, 2025. He has remained in federal custody since the arrest.

Defense Presents Alternative Fire Theory

Haney also showed a video of an experiment conducted under similar conditions to the alleged crime. The video showed a green barbecue lighter attempting to light dead brush from the Pacific Palisades but failing to do so. Based on that video, that lighter does not have the ability to start the fire on January 1st, Haney told the California Post after opening statements last week.

Rinderknecht has a lot at stake as the prosecution looks to convict him in the retrial. The defense argues that witness accounts of fireworks near the Lachman Fire that night support an alternative explanation. Cole's testimony would help support those accounts if the court allows it. Prosecutors want the judge to block the testimony entirely.