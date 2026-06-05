NBA Investigates Clippers Over Alleged Salary Cap Circumvention via Aspiration Sponsorship Deal

The NBA is nearing the conclusion of its investigation into whether the Los Angeles Clippers and owner Steve Ballmer circumvented the salary cap through a sponsorship deal between Kawhi Leonard and Aspiration. Interviews have been conducted with key figures, and potential penalties range from fines to draft pick forfeiture, though legal nuances complicate lesser charges.

The National Basketball Association ( NBA ) is conducting a high-profile investigation into allegations that the Los Angeles Clippers circumvented the league's salary cap to compensate star player Kawhi Leonard through a sponsorship deal with Aspiration , a now-defunct green banking company.

According to multiple sources with direct knowledge, investigators have interviewed Leonard's uncle and business adviser Dennis Robertson, Clippers owner Steve Ballmer, other team executives, and executives from Aspiration. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver stated the probe is "far along" and nearing conclusion, emphasizing the need for the Clippers and the other 29 teams to understand their operating situation, though he provided no specific timeline. Publicly, the Clippers and Ballmer have denied any wrongdoing, asserting there is no evidence.

However, private frustrations have emerged among Clippers officials who feel burdened by the need to prove innocence for an alleged violation they did not commit, and uncertainty persists about potential outcomes or whether Ballmer, the league's richest owner, could face punishment. The investigation originated from a series of podcasts by Pablo Torre, which cited internal documents showing Ballmer's $50 million personal investment in Aspiration in September 2021-the same month the Clippers signed a $300 million naming rights deal with Aspiration for their Intuit Dome.

Six months later, Aspiration signed a $28 million endorsement deal with Leonard. An unnamed former Aspiration employee alleged to Torre that Leonard's deal was designed to circumvent the salary cap. Ballmer acknowledged introducing Leonard to Aspiration but denied knowledge of the player's deal or any direction to strike it, and a source close to Leonard's camp corroborated that the Clippers were uninvolved beyond the introduction, with no mention of salary cap circumvention, and that the contract language was standard.

The source also stated the deal was not a "no-show" arrangement and that Leonard's camp had nothing to hide. Under the 2023 collective bargaining agreement, penalties for salary cap circumvention can include fines up to $7.5 million, forfeiture of draft picks, voiding player contracts, or suspensions of up to a year for team personnel.

However, legal complexities arise with lesser charges, such as punishing the team for lacking knowledge of Leonard's deal-since NBA rules prohibit teams from involvement in external player sponsorships-or for a conflict of interest due to overlapping sponsorships, which sources call a "slippery slope" given common league practices. If the league imposes a disputed lesser punishment, the Clippers could appeal to a system arbitrator appointed by the NBA and NBPA to review evidence and determine the validity of any sanctions.

The investigation's conclusion will significantly impact league precedents regarding corporate partnerships and salary cap compliance





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NBA Los Angeles Clippers Kawhi Leonard Steve Ballmer Aspiration Salary Cap Investigation Adam Silver Sponsorship Collective Bargaining Agreement

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