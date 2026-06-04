NBA focused on pair of fans over profane Jalen Brunson interaction in Game 1

It’s unusual for Jalen Brunson to be so visibly upset.

allegedly made profane comments toward Brunson , The Post confirmed, at the end of the Knicks’ 105-95 Game 1 win over the Spurs Wednesday night at Frost Bank Arena.

Jalen Brunson speaks with referee Scott Foster during an interaction with a fan in the fourth quarter of Game 1 on June 3, 2026. As OG Anunoby shot free throws with just 20.6 seconds left in the game, Brunson could be seen talking with fans near the sideline. After the game, Brunson spoke with referee Scott Foster near the sideline and motioned toward the crowd.

He exchanged a few more words with the fans before Jose Alvarado and other Knicks teammates pulled him away.

“I’m all good about talking about that,” Brunson said on Thursday when asked if something was said that crossed the line. “All good. ”speculated that a woman sitting courtside was the culprit who Brunson had the exchange with. But that is not who the league believes was involved and is investigating, according to The Post’s Stefan Bondy.

They are instead investigating a man and one other person. Buy Now “I didn’t even see what happened,” Josh Hart said on Thursday.

“I heard something about it. I didn’t really see it. I don’t know. He’s always pretty calm, pretty composed.

I’m sure the fans probably said something crazy to kind of get him going. I wish I could answer that a little bit better, but I didn’t see the interaction. ”





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