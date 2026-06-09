NBA Finals: With Trump looking on, Spurs, Wembanyama keep Warriors’ record safe

San Antonio Spurs use big second half to earn Game 3 victory over New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns , San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper and guard Devin Vassell battle for the ball during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals basketball series, Monday, June 8, 2026, in New York.

The Spurs handed the Knicks their first loss in 46 days and potentially salvaged their season in front of a Madison Square Garden crowd thatthe second-longest in NBA postseason history, snapped and missed a chance to move to the brink of their first championship since 1973.which no NBA team has escaped. Now they can tie the series Wednesday night and are guaranteed another home game, with Game 5 scheduled for Saturday.

Castle finished with 23 points as the Spurs got started in their quest to become the first team to win the NBA Finals after losing the first two at home. Jalen Brunson scored 32 points, and OG Anunoby had 28 for the Knicks, who lost for the first time since April 23 in Game 3 of their first-round series against Atlanta.

Fans who endured long lines to get in with the extra security measures in place — and some who paid five-figure sums for the chance to do so — were treated to a back-and-forth game in the NBA Finals’ first trip to Madison Square Garden since 1999. Wembanyama, the 7-foot-4 Frenchman whose turnover late in Game 2 ended the Spurs’ hopes, didn’t make many mistakes Monday.

He had 10 points in the final quarter, helping the Spurs build just enough of a cushion to withstand another Brunson comeback attempt. Minutes after Trump was loudly booed while shown during the national anthem, the Spurs got off to an ideal start. Wembanyama dunked for their first two baskets, and they had a double-digit lead 4 1/2 minutes into the game.

San Antonio made nine of its first 11 shots, with the Knicks and their fans frustrated by the referees and the home team’s sloppy play, and led 33-22 after one. The Garden crowd didn’t really start to rock until Anunoby’s 3-pointer capped an 11-2 surge that cut it to 40-38. The Knicks got their first lead of the night on Brunson’s 26-footer as part of a big burst to finish the half. New York led 64-57 at the break.

But the Spurs went back ahead in the third quarter and led 111-104 on Castle’s 3-pointer with 1:53 to play. Castle then closed the scoring with two free throws with 6.8 seconds left after Anunoby’s 3-pointer cut it to two. The Knicks’ loss prevented them from having a chance to match the Warriors’ record of 15-straight postseason victories, set in 2017.

The Knicks, before Monday, had won 13 straight playoff games, rallying to beat the Atlanta Hawks in six games after being down two games to one in the first round before sweeping both the Philadelphia 76ers and the Cleveland Cavaliers to reach the Finals. New York then earned close victories over the Spurs in San Antonio in games 1 and 2 before Monday’s game at the Garden.

Then, in what was their third straight Finals appearance, the Warriors beat LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first three games before losing Game 4 by 21 points. Golden State then returned to Oakland and captured its second straight world championship with a 129-120 win in Game 5 at what was then Oracle Arena. Knicks coach Mike Brown was an assistant on the Warriors’ coaching staff nine years ago.

He watched NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant average 35.2 points and 8.2 rebounds in the five games against the Cavs.

“You’ve got to have good players,” Brown said last week of the winning streaks. “I’m not that smart. You’ve got to have good players that carry you. ”





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