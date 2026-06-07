NBA Finals MVP odds update: Jalen Brunson, KAT leapfrog Wemby in shocking fashion

Wembanyama’s odds have dwindled to +390 after opening as the proverbial favorite at -180.

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson goes up for a shot between San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie and San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama .

Wembanyama’s odds have ballooned to +390 after opening as the odds-on favorite at -180. Brunson’s game-high 30 points in Game 1, along with a pair of tough fadeaway jumpers down the stretch in both Knicks road wins, have him as the clear favorite at +100 at the moment, as he opened with +210 odds.

Despite struggling with his shooting efficiency — 33 percent from the field in the series — Brunson has solidified his reputation as a clutch performer and is averaging 25 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists. In his first NBA Finals, Towns has recorded two consecutive double-doubles, including a signature 21-point, 13-rebound, and four-assist outing on Friday. The Knicks’ defensive physicality, combined with Towns relishing the individual matchup, has thrown Wembanyama and the Spurs off their game.

Unlike Chet Holmgren, the Knicks are not shying away from the 7-foot-4 challenge Wembanyama poses in the paint. Towns has made multiple plays off the dribble, going right at the elite rim protector. During the second quarter of Game 2, Bridges ignited the offense by knocking down three crucial shots from beyond the arc. The versatile wing player delivered an impactful performance, totaling 20 points, six rebounds, and six assists.

Victor Wembanyama #1 and Julian Champagnie #30 of the San Antonio Spurs react during the third quarter against the New York Knicks in Game Two of the 2026 NBA Finals. While the series remains far from over, Wembanyama faces a significant uphill battle as the Spurs enter Game 3 as 2.5-point underdogs on the spread. To stage a comeback, he’ll have to emulate Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 2021 performance, when the Bucks rallied from a 2-0 deficit against the Suns.

The 2021 Finals mark the latest occasion where a team successfully overcame a 2-0 deficit, a feat capped by Antetokounmpo securing the NBA Finals MVP. Mike Turay is a sports journalist and editor who closely follows the NBA, NFL, college sports and UFC. He has demonstrated expertise in both NBA and NFL player prop bets for nearly three years. Mike is also highly knowledgeable about the sportsbook offer landscape, frequently trying and reviewing the latest apps and sites.





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