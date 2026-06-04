NBA Finals MVP Odds: Jalen Brunson Skyrockets to Favorite After Knicks Upset Spurs in Game 1

Game 1 of the NBA Finals went to the New York Knicks, and there has been a massive shakeup in the odds to win the NBA Finals MVP as a result. New York is now f

New York is now favored to win the series after taking Game 1, and star guard Jalen Brunson came up big in the clutch once again, scoring 13 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Knicks to a 1-0 series lead.with Victor Wembanyama set as the favorite.

The Spurs were favored to win this series ahead of Game 1, so it makes sense that Wemby was also favored to win Finals MVP. But Brunson continues to put together these magical closing stretches that make him one of the most clutch players in NBA playoff history.

The star guard struggled early, battling a knee injury that forced him to go back to the locker room, yet he finished with 30 points on 12-of-31 shooting to lead the Knicks to a win. It wasn't the most efficient game from Brunson, who also turned the ball over four times, but when the Knicks needed clutch buckets, he got them.

Now at -105 to win Finals MVP, Brunson is the clear leader if the Knicks end up winning the series. Karl-Anthony Towns is second for New York at +1100, and he did a fantastic job defending Wembanyama in Game 1. The Spurs star shot just 6-for-21 from the field, though he did get to the line 13 times to finish with 26 points.

Still, Wembanyama also turned the ball over six times, and the New York defense was strong overall, keeping the Spurs under 100 points.in this series, but Brunson's resilience in Game 1 not only helped the Knicks win, but it catapulted him to the top spot in this market. Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting.

He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.





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