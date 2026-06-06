NBA Finals: Knicks survive Spurs’ late surge for 2-0 series lead

Jalen Brunson makes a go-ahead free throw with 9.5 seconds left after a turnover by Victor Wembanyama, then Wembanyama misses a jumper at the end of New York’s 105-104 win, sending the red-hot Knicks home two wins from their first title in …

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns, left, dunks as San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama, right, defends during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Friday night in San Antonio.

The Knicks staved off the Spurs for a 105-104 win and a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. The red-hot Knicks are going home, two wins away from an NBA championship that the capital of the world has been waiting to see for generations.

Jalen Brunson hit a go-ahead free throw with 9.5 seconds left after a turnover by Victor Wembanyama moments earlier, then Wembanyama missed a jumper at the end of New York’s 105-104 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night for a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals. Karl-Anthony Towns had 21 points and 13 rebounds, while Brunson and Mikal Bridges each scored 20 for the Knicks.

They have won 13 straight, the second-longest streak by any team in NBA playoff history. The Knicks are now just the third team to win the first two games of a Finals on the road, joining Michael Jordan and the 1993 Chicago Bulls, and Hakeem Olajuwon and the 1995 Houston Rockets.

Both of those teams won championships, the Bulls needing six games to oust the Phoenix Suns, the Rockets going home after winning those first two games in Orlando and sweeping the Magic. The Knicks, seeking their first championship since 1973, are in position to join them. Wembanyama, after a very quiet first half, finished with 29 points. De’Aaron Fox added 20 for San Antonio.

President Donald Trump – a native New Yorker – plans on attending Monday. And ticket prices on the secondary market, for the worst seats at MSG, were approaching $9,000 apiece on Friday night, with Knicks fans evidently willing to pay tippy-top dollar just to be in the building as the team nears what would be its first championship in 53 years. The Spurs were down by 12 midway through the fourth quarter and came all the way back.

Wembanyama’s three-point play with 57 seconds left gave the Spurs their first lead in nearly two full quarters, putting San Antonio up, 104-102. Brunson scored on the next possession, just his seventh basket in 24 shots on the night, and the game was tied. Wembanyama missed a long jumper, OG Anunoby got the rebound for New York with 30 seconds left, the Knicks called a timeout and the stage was set.

The Spurs got a stop, but Wembanyama threw the ball away. Brunson got fouled, the Knicks had the lead back and before long Spurs fans were filing out of the arena – possibly for the final time this season. The Spurs called a timeout with 7.5 seconds remaining. Fox took the inbound pass, then set up Wembanyama for a jumper that would have won it. The shot bounced off the rim, and it was over.





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