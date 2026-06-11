NBA Finals: Knicks Comeback, Taylor Swift's Possible Wedding at MSG, STAAR Tests, and More

The New York Knicks made a remarkable comeback from a 29-point deficit to beat the San Antonio Spurs 107-106 in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. High school students in San Antonio's three largest districts performed well in the 2026 STAAR tests. Erik Cantu will not serve additional prison time and received a 2-year deferred adjudication sentence. Entertainment news includes Taylor Swift's attendance at Game 4 of the NBA Finals and possible wedding at Madison Square Garden.

Knicks come from 29 down and beat the Spurs 107-106 for a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals. How high school students at San Antonio ’s 3 largest districts performed in 2026 STAAR tests.

Erik Cantu won't serve additional prison time, receives 2-year deferred adjudication sentence. Entertainment. Taylor Swift arrives prior to Game 4 of the NBA Finals basketball series between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in New York.

From left: Ben Stiller, Alana Haim, Este Haim, Taylor Swift and Mariska Hargitay watch during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals basketball series between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in New York. Taylor Swift attended Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden, the arena that has gotten a lot of attention recently as the possible location for her upcoming wedding to Travis Kelce.

She wore a blue T-shirt with ‘Stevie Knicks’ printed in orange lettering and was seated courtside on Wednesday night next to Ben Stiller. She attended along with singers Este and Alana Haim, who also had Knicks-related references on their shirts: ‘Knickole Kidman’ and ‘Knickleback. ’ She may be back soon. reports of Swift and Kelce’s impending nuptials have reached a crescendo.

TMZ and the New York Post’s Page Six recently started insisting Swift and Kelce will marry at the Garden in early July, despite their close connections to everywhere from Kansas City, Missouri, and Nashville, Tennessee, to Cleveland and Rhode Island. Swift and the Haim sisters were among several celebrities in the house, including Tate McRae and Hailey Bieber, and regulars like Timothée Chalamet and Spike Lee





ksatnews / 🏆 442. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NBA Finals Knicks Spurs STAAR Tests High School Students San Antonio Taylor Swift Madison Square Garden Travis Kelce Wedding Ben Stiller Este Haim Alana Haim Mariska Hargitay Tate Mcrae Hailey Bieber Timothée Chalamet Spike Lee

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Taylor Swift expected at NBA Finals Game 4 as Spurs face Knicks at MSGTaylor Swift is reportedly set to attend NBA Finals Game 4 at Madison Square Garden as the Knicks try to even the series vs the Victor Wembanyama-led Spurs, adding major celebrity buzz to the matchup.

Read more »

Taylor Swift Attends NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden to Support the KnicksTaylor Swift made an appearance Madison Square Garden to cheer on the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals.

Read more »

Taylor Swift attends Spurs-Knicks NBA Finals Game 4 at Madison Square GardenTaylor Swift is at Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden.

Read more »

Why Travis Kelce skipped Game 4 of NBA Finals while Taylor Swift cheered on KnicksPage Six exclusively reported that the singer would be in attendance for Wednesday’s game just hours before tip-off.

Read more »