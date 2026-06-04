NBA FINALS: Everyone is better than Jalen Brunson until it is time to be better than Jalen Brunson

Everyone is better than Jalen Brunson until it is time to be better than Jalen Brunson.

Jun 3, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA;New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson reacts in the second half during game one of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center.

Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn ImagesThe line of prognosticators and bloviators who have built followings on freezing cold takes and an embarrassing lack of knowledge, who continue to wait on the Knicks’ star guard’s downfall, spanned from San Antonio to New York after the first three quarters of Game 1 of the Brunson had 17 points on 7-of-22 shooting, including a paltry 1-of-8 showing from three-point range in the opening 36 minutes. After being shoved by Landry Shamet, Spurs forward Harrison Barnes flopped into Brunson’s right knee, forcing him to miss five-and-a-half minutes between the first and second quarters.

Just two minutes later, Luke Kornet stepped on Brunson’s ankle after New York’s captain hit a tough layup over a pair of Spurs. He was drawing double and triple teams, hobbled, ice-cold, and his Knicks, who trailed by as many as 14 in the third quarter, found a way to scratch and claw their way back to tie things up at 76 apiece.

Brunson scored 13 points in the fourth, including eight straight midway through the frame to give the Knicks an eight-point lead with six minutes left.

“He’s a gamer, man,” head coach Mike Brown said. ‘In the biggest moments, he shows up, and that’s what MVPs are supposed to do. We put the ball in his hands and said we are going to live and die with him. And he got it done for us, and that’s happened time after time after time.

He got to his spots, and he made plays. ” Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs punched back, though, with nine unanswered points while New York went over four minutes without a basket while missing eight straight shots. It is in moments like this when your best needs to be at its best, and Brunson, despite all that plagued him in Game 1, found another level.

He batted a 50/50 ball to create an offensive rebound, then received the ball in the right corner and drained a three-pointer with 1:51 to go to put the Knicks up 97-95. With the lead at four inside a minute to go, Wembanyama dribbled the ball off his foot, and Brunson somehow was able to sink a heavily contested jumper over Devin Vassell from the right elbow to ice what became a “Continue to trust the things I’ve worked on my entire life,” Brunson said.

“I think my teammates having the confidence in me also gives me an extra boost, as well. We’re together out there, and whatever happens, we’re just going to fight for each other. ” Brunson’s fourth-quarter play since joining the Knicks has been historically good. Averaging 8.2 points per game in the final frame and overtime in the playoffs, only Michael Jordan has averaged more in the play-by-play era.

Game 1 was just the latest instance of the Knicks overcoming sluggish starts and coming back from seemingly insurmountable deficits to keep what is now a 12-game playoff win streak alive. They overturned a 22-point hole in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers to lay the foundation for a dominant series sweep. It was the largest comeback in conference finals history.

“I don’t want to say calmness, but I think we know what we have to do,” Brunson said. “I think we are a pretty together group. Be able to trust each other and still have each other’s back and know that we just have to keep chipping away, chipping away. It’s just a credit to the mentality that we have as a team.

“But we can’t just be satisfied with that. We have a long way to go, and we have a lot of things to do to be better, but we’re happy we came away with a win. ”Joe Pantorno has been the executive sports editor of amNewYork since 2020. He covers the New York Mets and is a member of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America .

He is also a member of the Pro Hockey Writers’ Association and has covered the New York Islanders for nearly a decade. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York, while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

Mike Brown’s job not safe even if Knicks reach NBA Finals, report says2026 FIFA World Cup: An American’s guide for soccer’s biggest spectacleKnicks come back behind Brunson’s heroics, steal Game 1 of NBA Finals from Spurs 105-95Manhole mystery: Brooklyn sewer divers likely on the hunt for stuff you’ve flushed down the drain, sources say Meat and ‘phish’: Eight members of major retail theft ring charged in Manhattan for stealing millions in products through online scams





amNewYork / 🏆 336. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NBA Finals prediction: Why this Jalen Brunson scoring prop has valueJalen Brunson has answered every question presented to him during the NBA Playoffs.

Read more »

How Rival Coaches Would Defend Victor Wembanyama and Jalen Brunson in NBA Finals MatchupSports Illustrated surveyed NBA coaches for their scouting reports, x-factors and predictions ahead of Knicks vs. Spurs.

Read more »

Stephon Castle will be latest Jalen Brunson stopper trying to deny Knicks in NBA FinalsJalen Brunson is gearing up for yet another matchup against a point guard who apparently has his number defensively.

Read more »

Jalen Brunson is playing for an NBA championship and maybe for the title of best Knick everJalen Brunson might be playing for something more than a championship in these NBA Finals

Read more »