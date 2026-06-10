NBA Finals Erupts: Wembanyama Becomes Villain, Dolan Confronts League and City as Knicks Fans Turn to Sage for Game 4

The NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs intensified with controversy after Game 3. Knicks fans are outraged over a no-call involving Victor Wembanyama and Jalen Brunson, turning the Spurs star into a villain in New York. Owner James Dolan predicted a win and clashed with city officials over security, while fans performed spiritual rituals to cleanse Madison Square Garden of 'bad juju.' The series continues with record TV ratings and a star-studded atmosphere including Taylor Swift.

The NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs have become a dramatic and emotionally charged series, marked by intense rivalry, controversial officiating, and passionate fan rituals.

After the Knicks stole the first two games on the road, Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs punched back on Monday, taking Game 3 in a tight 115-111 thriller to breathe new life into their championship hopes. This loss, however, ignited a fire among Knicks fans, who blame the NBA for what they perceive as biased refereeing, particularly regarding a play where Wembanyama appeared to toss Jalen Brunson to the ground without a flagrant foul being called.

The incident has turned Wembanyama into a villain in New York, with fans shouting insults at him as he left his hotel. The controversy has been compounded by Knicks owner James Dolan, who publicly predicted a win in Game 4 and criticized the league for not retroactively assessing a foul. Dolan also clashed with city officials over security restrictions for the game and the cancellation of a public watch party at Madison Square Garden.

Meanwhile, the series has broken viewership records, with Game 3 becoming the most-watched NBA Finals Game 3 ever on ABC and ESPN. Adding to the spectacle, Taylor Swift is expected to attend Game 4, further amplifying the event's buzz. Amidst the chaos, some fans have turned to spiritual practices, like burning sage and Palo Santo around the arena, to cleanse the "bad juju" from the Game 3 loss and invite positive energy for a Knicks victory.

The narrative is rich with subplots: Dolan's fiery rhetoric, the league's perceived favoritism, the emergence of Wembanyama as a polarizing figure, and the deep emotional investment of a fanbase starved for a title since 1973. The stage is set for a pivotal Game 4, where the Knicks aim to regain control and the Spurs seek to even the series.

This Finals is not just a basketball competition; it's a cultural moment, laden with historical weight, urban drama, and the high stakes of a championship drought meeting a rising superstar's quest





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

News NBA Finals Knicks Spurs Victor Wembanyama James Dolan Madison Square Garden Flagrant Foul Viewership Record Sage Ritual Taylor Swift

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Victor Wembanyama carries Spurs to Game 3 win, cuts Knicks' NBA Finals lead to 2-1Victor Wembanyama had 32 points in his first NBA Finals win, carrying the San Antonio Spurs to a 115-111 victory on Monday night that cut the New York Knicks’ lead to 2-1.

Read more »

Victor Wembanyama Makes Massive Move in NBA Finals MVP Odds After Game 3 Win vs. KnicksIt only took one game for Victor Wembanyama to completely flip the odds to win the NBA Finals MVP award. The San Antonio Spurs star entered Game 3 at +390 to wi

Read more »

Stephon Marbury has a message for Knicks on ‘dirty’ Victor Wembanyama after NBA Finals dramaThe Knicks alum didn’t mince words while reacting to Spurs center Victor Wembanyama’s early shove to New York guard Jalen Brunson in Game 3 of the 2026 NBA Finals.

Read more »

NBA playing favorites by letting Victor Wembanyama off the hook in NBA Finals vs. KnicksAdam Silver's NBA is clearly nothing more than a business and an entertainment product, so there was no reality in which he was going to suspend San Antonio

Read more »