The artiCle discusses the NBA Finals games, specifically a 14-point comeback and a one-point win. It argues for earlier game start times to allow young fans and East Coast viewers to watch the entire game, citing that late starts reduce the number of lifelong fans.

Finals by coming back a 14-point deficit, and scoring the last 11 points of the game. They won Game 2 by a single point. It’s great viewing.

Four years later, is FIFA President Gianni Infantino still a disabled, gay, African migrant worker?public schools are in session. The kids watching these games will have to get up early the morning after the games. Also, the next two games will be played in New York City, in the Eastern Time Zone.

If the Spurs’ home games in San Antonio can start at 7:30 p.m local time , the games in New York can surely start at 7:30 p.m. local time. Heck, the games should start at 7 p.m. local time, or even 6:30. Some Californians missing the first quarter because they are at work is far better than some East Coasters missing the fourth quarter because they are asleep. Yes, New York is The City That Never Sleeps.

But about 40% of the city is asleep by 11 p.m. on average,. Starting the games late means few little kids will stay up to the end, which means fewer little kids will become lifelong fans. It also means the fans of other teams, and the loosely attached Knicks fans, will find it hard to stay up for the end.





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NBA Finals Game Start Times Time Zones Youth Viewership Fan Engagement

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