Analyze the Week 4 Eastern Conference power rankings, covering the Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards, and Chicago Bulls. See key stats and predictions.

The Eastern Conference landscape shifted during Week 4 of the 2026 NBA season, presenting a complex mix of breakthrough performances and persistent struggles for several key franchises. The Charlotte Hornets demonstrated significant potential by securing a narrow victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers, while the Chicago Bulls found unexpected momentum following key roster additions. Simultaneously, the Washington Wizards continued to struggle with defensive deficiencies that have plagued their season, ending the week with zero wins despite individual offensive highlights.

Hornets Health and Victory Over Cavaliers

The Charlotte Hornets maintained their competitive edge in Week 4, delivering a performance that defied their typical inconsistencies. They managed to build a commanding 33-point lead against the Cavaliers, a feat driven by uncharacteristically strong scoring in three quarters. However, this advantage proved fragile as the team faced a challenging Western Conference road trip immediately following the win. In subsequent games against the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers, two of the league's poorest defensive units, the Hornets failed to score in the triple digits, highlighting the disparity between their offensive ceiling and execution.

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Despite the road losses, the primary narrative surrounding the Hornets revolves around their improving roster health. The team is progressively adding key pieces back into the lineup, with Dennis Schröder expected to return from injury in the near future. This return will leave only Kon Knueppel on the long-term injured reserve. Veteran observers and front office staff remain optimistic that the team will manifest a fundamentally different and more potent version of themselves once the core group is fully healthy. The coming weeks will serve as a critical test of this theory.

The individual brilliance of Brandon Miller remains a cornerstone of the Hornets' identity. As evidenced by his rebounding prowess over Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker during recent matchups, Miller continues to be a vital two-way force. His ability to secure possession and facilitate transition offense keeps the team competitive in tight contests, even when defensive schemes are disrupted by injuries or rotation changes.

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Wizards Defensive Struggles and Offensive Volatility

The Washington Wizards concluded Week 4 with a winless record, a result that underscores their ongoing identity crisis. While the team displayed resilience by pushing the Indiana Pacers to a close contest and forcing the Detroit Pistons into double overtime, these efforts were ultimately negated by systemic failures. The core issue remains their defensively poor unit, which currently ranks 25th in defensive rating. This lack of perimeter and interior protection forces the Wizards to maintain near-perfect shooting efficiency to remain in any game.

Trae Young embodies the volatile nature of the Wizards' current performance metrics. In a home game against Detroit, Young delivered a dominant offensive display, recording 37 points, 14 assists, and shooting 8-for-23 from the field. However, this performance was starkly contrasted by his outing against the Houston Rockets, where he recorded zero points on 0-for-5 shooting in 26 minutes. This dichotomy highlights the team's reliance on Young's offensive firepower to offset their inability to stop opponents consistently.

The supporting cast has shown flashes of promise that suggest a higher ceiling. Anthony Davis has produced several dominant individual games, providing interior stability. Additionally, young players Trae Young, Alex Sarr, and Keyshawn George have each had impressive offensive nights, showcasing the potential for a high-powered attack. Yet, without a significant upgrade in defensive intensity and consistency, these offensive bursts are insufficient to secure victories against top-tier Eastern Conference opponents.

Bulls Momentum and Roster Adjustments

The Chicago Bulls have generated positive energy within the Eastern Conference by securing two consecutive wins, snapping a difficult stretch where they lost nine of their first ten games. This turnaround is largely attributed to the return of Nic Claxton from injury and the decision to limit playing time for raw rookie Caleb Wilson. Claxton's presence has immediately stabilized the defense, making it adequate enough to support victories against respectable opponents like the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Atlanta Hawks.

While the defensive improvements are notable, the Bulls' offense remains heavily reliant on turnover management. The backcourt rotation featuring Josh Giddey, Norman Powell, Tre Jones, and Matas Buzelis creates significant risk. When these guards control the ball, the offense operates with high efficiency. However, when turnovers spike, the team struggles to maintain momentum. The key for Chicago moving forward is to reduce ball security issues while leveraging Claxton's defensive anchor to create transition opportunities.

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Raptors Slump and Talent Deficiencies

The Toronto Raptors continue to occupy the lower tiers of the power rankings, a position driven by a lack of elite talent and significant injury setbacks. Kawhi Leonard has not played in weeks, and Scottie Barnes was limited to a single game against the New York Knicks. Despite these absences, the Raptors remained competitive in most losses, staying within striking distance until late in the fourth quarter or overtime periods.

The central problem for Toronto is that their top-end talent is not currently sufficient to win clutch minutes against elite Eastern Conference teams. The team's schedule in Week 4 included tough matchups against Memphis, Boston, Philadelphia, and New York, all of which exposed their inability to close out games without their superstar players. Until the roster gains more depth or returns to full health, the Raptors will likely struggle to climb the standings.

Week Four Player of the Week and Emerging Stars

Norman Powell earned the Player of the Week honors after delivering a spectacular performance against the Atlanta Hawks. Powell scored 33 points, grabbed 5 rebounds, and dished out 2 assists, shooting an efficient 12-for-19 from the field. This outing reaffirmed his status as a primary scoring option capable of carrying a team on any given night.

Meanwhile, young talents like Egor Demin are making their presence felt. Demin returned from a right bone bruise to score in double digits in back-to-back games, outperforming his pre-injury averages. His emergence, alongside contributions from players like Kasparas Jakucionis, Nate Ament, Ousmane Dieng, and Bogoljub Markovic on other struggling teams, suggests that the league's future may rely heavily on the development of its youngest players rather than its aging veterans.