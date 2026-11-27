Palve Backo is a 6-foot-11 big from Serbia who declared for the 2026 NBA Draft before withdrawing at the deadline. He is playing for Mega Basket this upcoming s

Nov 2, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; A Nike basketball sits on the court during the second half between the Florida State Seminoles and Florida A&M Rattlers at Benchmark International Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Palve Backo is a 6-foot-11 big from Serbia who declared for the 2026 NBA Draft before withdrawing at the deadline. He is playing for Mega Basket this upcoming season. Mega has been a proven NBA talent farm given the likes of Nikola Jokic, Nikola Jovic, Nikola Topic, and Joan Beringer.

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This past summer, he regained some draft buzz at the Adidas Eurocamp where he averaged 12 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists while shooting 45 % from the field. He was also awarded an All-Camp Selection. The 2007-born big is the kind that you can build an offense around, or just add a new look and dynamic to your offense.