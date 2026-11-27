The Dallas Mavericks secured a top seed in the NBA Cup, while the Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks face a critical showdown. Explore the complex clinching scenarios for every team in the tournament.

The Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks meet at TD Garden on Friday night in a decisive NBA Cup group finale that will determine Eastern Conference seeding and wild card positioning. The Celtics enter with an undefeated 3-0 record and a commanding +68 point differential, while the Hawks must win to keep their hopes for a direct group victory alive. This high-stakes matchup serves as the primary focal point for the Eastern Conference bracket composition.

A victory for Boston guarantees them the East Group C title and the No. 1 seed in the conference playoffs. If the Celtics lose, their record drops to 3-1, but their significant point differential provides a substantial buffer. They can still advance via a wild card berth if specific losses occur among their rivals, including the Toronto Raptors, Detroit Pistons, or Miami Heat. However, a severe defeat against Atlanta could jeopardize even those backup plans.

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For the Atlanta Hawks, the path to advancing directly from East Group C is narrow and requires a straight win over the Celtics. A loss eliminates them from winning the group, leaving their tournament fate dependent on a complex series of outcomes involving other teams. They would need to finish second in their group while hoping for losses from the Raptors, Pistons, and either the Heat or the Philadelphia 76ers. Additionally, they must win a point differential tiebreaker against second-place teams from East Groups A or B.

The Brooklyn Nets face a nearly impossible task to reach the eight-team knockout bracket. Their advancement requires a miracle combination of events, starting with a win by 14 or more points. Simultaneously, they need losses from the Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks, and Miami Heat. The Nets would also have to win tiebreakers in East Group A and against second-place teams from East Groups B and C. An alternative, though highly improbable, scenario involves wins from both the Heat and the 76ers.

In the Western Conference, the Dallas Mavericks have already secured their spot in the knockout bracket by clinching West Group A earlier in the week. Their current objective shifts to securing home-court advantage in the quarterfinals. A victory over the Phoenix Suns on Friday night would improve their record to 4-0 and lock in a top-three seed in the West. This result gives them control over their own destiny regarding seeding.

To clinch the No. 1 seed in the West, the Mavericks need a win combined with a loss by the Minnesota Timberwolves in their game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Even if the Mavericks lose in Phoenix, the No. 1 seed remains within reach if the Grizzlies defeat the Wolves. In that case, Dallas would need to finish with the best point differential among the 3-1 group winners in the West. Regardless of the outcome, the Mavericks are guaranteed a quarterfinal game as a top seed.

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The Denver Nuggets are fighting to sneak into the bracket as a wild card since West Group A is already decided. To advance, they need a win over the Utah Jazz combined with a loss by the Memphis Grizzlies. They must also win a tiebreaker against the second-place team in West Group C. Another path involves a victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, provided they can win a tiebreaker against the Toronto Raptors. These scenarios highlight the intense competition for remaining spots.

Tiebreaker procedures play a critical role in determining the final bracket compositions across both conferences. If two teams are tied for a wild-card position, the tie is broken using point differential, explicitly excluding head-to-head records from group play. Overtime scoring is also excluded from both point differential and total points calculations. These rules create dramatic scenarios where late-game strategies and final margins dictate postseason journeys.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are no longer in contention for East Group B, as their +2 point differential is insufficient to win a tiebreaker in a potentially crowded group. However, they remain in the hunt for a wild-card berth. Their advancement requires losses from the Philadelphia 76ers, Detroit Pistons, Toronto Raptors, and Atlanta Hawks, followed by a tiebreaker win over second-place teams from East Groups A or C.

The Golden State Warriors can clinch West Group C with a win over Portland combined with the Spurs losing to the Lakers. Any other result leaves them hoping for a wild card spot. They can achieve this by winning over Portland combined with losses from the Nuggets and Grizzlies, or by winning tiebreakers over second-place teams from West Groups A or B. The race for Western seeding remains tight.

The Indiana Pacers could still win East Group B with a massive win over Philadelphia combined with a Heat loss. They might advance as a wild card with a win combined with losses from the Heat, Raptors, Pistons, and Hawks. This requires a second-place finish in East Group B and a tiebreaker win over any second-place team in East Groups A or C. The Pacers hold a viable path to the knockout rounds.

The Los Angeles Lakers, currently 2-1 in West Group C, can win the group with a win over the Spurs combined with the Warriors losing to Portland. If that does not happen, they can claim the wild card with a win over San Antonio combined with losses from the Nuggets and Grizzlies. Alternatively, a win combined with a tiebreaker over any second-place 3-1 team in West Groups A or B suffices for advancement.

The Memphis Grizzlies face a straightforward challenge: beat the Timberwolves and win West Group B. A loss in Minnesota eliminates them from contention. The Miami Heat can win East Group B with a win over New York combined with a 76ers loss to Indiana. A loss by six or fewer points combined with a 76ers loss and a tiebreaker win over Indiana is another viable path for the Heat.

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The Minnesota Timberwolves can claim the No. 1 seed with a win combined with a Mavericks loss or a victory and a tiebreaker win against Dallas. A loss to the Grizzlies complicates their situation, but they could still claim the wild card with a loss combined with a Nuggets loss and a tiebreaker win over the second-place team in West Group C. Their seeding options are heavily dependent on Friday night results.

The Orlando Magic do not play Friday night but have their NBA Cup hopes hanging in the balance. The simplest path forward for Orlando is a Pistons loss to the Bucks, which would allow them to win East Group A. They clinch home-court advantage with losses from the Pistons, Heat, and 76ers. The wild card is still within reach if there are losses from the Raptors, Hawks, and either the Heat or 76ers, coupled with a tiebreaker win over second-place teams from East Groups B or C.

The Philadelphia 76ers have the simplest path forward. A win over the Pacers secures East Group B for them. A loss to the Pacers eliminates Philadelphia from contention entirely. Their fate rests solely on their ability to defeat Indiana on Friday night. This direct stakes match makes their game a critical one for the Eastern Conference standings.

The Portland Trail Blazers can clinch West Group C with a win combined with the Lakers losing to the Spurs. If the Lakers win, the Blazers can still reach the knockout bracket with a victory combined with winning the tiebreaker over any second-place 3-1 teams in West Groups A or B. Their performance against San Antonio will be crucial for their group standing.

The San Antonio Spurs can win West Group C with a win combined with a Trail Blazers loss to Golden State. With their +48 point differential, they are still in the mix for the No. 1 seed if they win combined with losses by the Trail Blazers, Mavericks, and Timberwolves. If the Spurs and Trail Blazers both win, San Antonio can grab the wild card by winning a tiebreaker over any other second-place 3-1 team in West Groups A or B.

The Toronto Raptors claim East Group A with a win over Brooklyn combined with a Pistons win and Toronto winning the tiebreaker over Detroit and Orlando. If they do not win East Group A, they can still sneak into the knockout bracket with a win combined with losses from the Hawks and Heat, or a win combined with a Hawks loss and 76ers loss. They can also advance with a win combined with tiebreaker wins over second-place teams from East Groups B or C.

The Utah Jazz have been officially eliminated from the NBA Cup. They can only play spoiler roles on Friday night, potentially ending Denver's dreams with a win at Delta Center. Their elimination simplifies some of the wild card math for other teams but adds pressure on Denver to perform well against them.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are eliminated from NBA Cup contention with West Group B out of reach and the wild card set to go to a 3-1 team. Their season in the tournament has concluded, leaving the focus entirely on the remaining teams battling for the final spots in the knockout bracket. The intensity of the final night will define who advances.