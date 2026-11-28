Philadelphia’s LeBron James and San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama are headed back to the NBA Cup quarterfinals.

Philadelphia’s LeBron James and San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama are headed back to the NBA Cup quarterfinals. So is Dallas’ Cooper Flagg, along with some teams that are about to experience the knockout round for the first time.

Oh, and there will be a new champion as well. The NBA Cup quarterfinals are now set. Detroit, Atlanta, Philadelphia and Boston are on the Eastern Conference side of the bracket, while Dallas, Portland, Memphis and San Antonio — last year’s runner-up — are headed there from the Western Conference.

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“We’re in it,” James said. “Everyone knows about the Cup games, and everyone knows the importance of it and trying to play for something. ” Detroit, Philadelphia and Memphis are in the knockout round for the first time. Dallas is the only team that went unbeaten in group play, going 4-0 in West Group A — and erasing a 21-point deficit against Phoenix on Friday night to seal up the No. 1 seed.