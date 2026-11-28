Which team in the knockout bracket has the best chance of hoisting the NBA Cup at Hinkle Fieldhouse?

Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers are bound for the NBA Cup knockout bracket after clinching West Group C on Friday night. | Ali Gradischer/Getty Images, which begins with the quarterfinals next weekend.

Win, and advance to the semifinals. Win again, and two teams will punch their ticketIn this piece, we’ll rank the eight teams based on who is most likely to win the 2026 NBA Cup. that night. It’s just a bad matchup. Sorry, Mavs. There’s so much uncertainty about who will be suiting up for Detroit in the NBA Cup quarterfinals on Saturday.

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Jalen Duren has been out since October with a right hamstring strain, but he recently took part in a practice with the G League Motor City Cruise, and he could be back in time. Cade Cunningham has missed the last two games with a right knee injury, and the Pistons aren’t in any rush to get him back on the floor. If those two players are healthy, the Pistons certainly have a chance to win the Cup.