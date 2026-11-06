NBA Championship Power Rankings After Two Weeks of the 2026-27 Season

Early 2026-27 NBA title race rankings highlight the Spurs and Wembanyama, the struggling Cavaliers, injury-hit Thunder, disappointing Heat and Nuggets, and breakout Raptors led by Scottie Barnes.

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs have started the season strongly with a 6-2 record, and they are one of the teams drawing the most attention as the first regular season edition of the 2026-27 NBA championship power rankings arrives.

The rankings were launched last season with the goal of tracking the teams most likely to still be standing when the postseason begins. The regular season is often viewed as a long stretch of games that matter less than what happens in May and June, but watching how the title race shifts over six months is still fascinating.

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The preseason version included twelve teams and identified the Knicks, Spurs and Thunder as the top three threats to win the 2026-27 championship. With the season underway, however, the picture has changed considerably. Some teams have jumped out to unexpectedly hot starts, others have stumbled badly, and injuries have once again become a major storyline.

Title Race Rankings Contenders

To give an accurate snapshot of the championship race at this early stage, the rankings balance the results of the first handful of games against the basic requirements every serious contender must meet. A true title team generally needs a Tier 1 superstar and must perform well on both offense and defense. The first group discussed is made up of teams that were expected to be bad and, in fact, have been bad.

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These squads are miles away from contention of any kind. A second group has shown some good habits and collected wins early, but these teams must keep their momentum going before they can be taken seriously. It is not yet clear whether they are middling teams that started fast or budding contenders building the foundation for a playoff push. Their performance over the next few weeks will determine which label fits.

The Spurs, with Wembanyama leading the way, are among the teams that have convinced observers that they belong in the upper tier of the race. Another section focuses on the teams that have disappointed fans and analysts alike. The Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets are the most surprising letdowns among a group of four struggling clubs, since both had been expected to compete at a high level.

Disappointing Teams Miami Denver

The Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz were also supposed to be playoff teams in their own right, yet both currently sit near the bottom of their conference standings. Regardless of preseason expectations, all four have been major disappointments so far and need to turn things around quickly. The pairing of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo has been especially underwhelming, which has made it difficult to view the group as a credible threat.

Early struggles do not necessarily define a season, but in a league where the title race is decided by the strongest teams in the spring, the window for recovery is narrowing. Injuries have also reshaped the rankings. Several teams have been hit hard by absences to key players, making it nearly impossible to place them among the contenders until their stars return or a larger sample size shows how they perform without them.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are a prime example and have been placed in a separate section rather than the top ten. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander remains a player capable of carrying the team to many victories, but the depth losses are severe. Chet Holmgren is expected to return in a few months, while Jalen Williams is out for the year and Cason Wallace is likely done as well.

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The Thunder could still prove they deserve a place in the rankings as the season progresses, but such heavy attrition means they cannot receive the benefit of the doubt from the start. The Cleveland Cavaliers receive their own section because of how poor their opening stretch has been. On paper they are a legitimate championship contender, but their early results have been deeply unserious.

Cleveland Cavaliers Early Struggles

They blew a 29-point lead to begin the year in Philadelphia and then dropped two straight games that featured double-digit deficits against a Thunder team missing more than half of its starting lineup. Nothing about their performances so far suggests they are meaningfully different from last year's squad, which showed it had the right stuff when facing truly elite competition. Resilience and the ability to push back against the tide when things go wrong are hallmarks of great teams.

Until Cleveland shows a glimpse of that quality, it will be difficult to take the Cavaliers seriously as a title favorite. In contrast, the Toronto Raptors have been one of the more encouraging stories of the early season. Scottie Barnes is looking like a star, and he is the central reason the team has impressed.

Toronto Raptors Scottie Barnes

Toronto is a defensive menace even without Kawhi Leonard, who may return sooner rather than later, because Barnes is capable of anchoring a stifling defense on his own. He is making enough of a leap that many observers now consider him the best player on the roster. The sixth-year forward guards every position at an elite level and has delivered better offensive performances seemingly every night.

He is averaging a career-high 23.5 points per game despite an extremely poor 15.4 percent mark from three-point range, and he is getting to the free throw line nearly twice as often as he did last season. Those numbers suggest a player who has grown into a true focal point, and they make Toronto a team worth watching closely as the championship race takes shape.