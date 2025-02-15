NBA Celebrates 25 Years of Tech Summit, Reflecting on Innovation and the Future

The NBA commemorates a quarter-century of its Tech Summit, a landmark event that has evolved into a major draw at All-Star weekend. From its humble beginnings in the early days of the internet, the summit has become a platform for exploring the intersection of technology and sports, featuring prominent figures from various industries.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver couldn't have foreseen 25 years ago that the Tech Summit would evolve into such a sought-after event, let alone one of the highlights of All-Star weekend. Looking back, it's a remarkable journey. The NBA celebrated its 25th anniversary of the Tech Summit on Friday, marking a full-circle moment. The event originated when the league's All-Star weekend was last held in the Bay Area in 2000.

Now, a quarter of a century later, with this weekend's festivities in San Francisco, the tech summit has returned and continues to flourish.At that inaugural summit, the question posed was simple: 'What's next?' As it turned out, no one had the complete answer. 'Our first Tech Summit feels like a distant memory because there has been so much innovation in media and technology over the past 25 years,' said Silver, who was president of NBA Entertainment when the tech summit was conceived. 'We started the Tech Summit in San Francisco during the early days of the internet. Back then, there were skeptics, including many prominent leaders in sports media, who felt the 'World Wide Web' wouldn't become as transformative as some were predicting.' Of course, the internet went on to revolutionize virtually every aspect of our lives and create massive disruption across every industry, with sports being no exception.Among the speakers at the first summit was a budding tech star named Mark Cuban, who was on the verge of acquiring the Dallas Mavericks. Many team owners have been involved in the tech summit since its inception; Golden State co-chairman and CEO Joe Lacob was one of the panelists at this year's event. 'I give the NBA credit for having the foresight,' Cuban said in an email to The Associated Press. 'And of course, back then, I said streaming would dominate.' And he was right. The first panel on Friday featured leaders from major streaming services — Netflix, Apple, Amazon, and YouTube, along with ESPN and NBC Sports. The NBA releases a schedule and list of panelists for the summit, but to foster a robust exchange of ideas, all attendees and participants agree that almost everything discussed during the event is off the record. Other panelists on Friday included National Basketball Players Association executive director Andre Iguodala, All-Star players Victor Wembanyama of San Antonio and Jalen Brunson of New York, WNBA champion Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty, and USA Basketball chairperson Gen. Martin E. Dempsey — a former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.





