NBA Basketball Playoffs: Oklahoma City Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs - Highlights

A recap of Game 2 in the Western Conference finals of the NBA basketball playoffs series between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander celebrates after making a 3-pointer during the second half of Game 2 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series against the San Antonio Spurs Wednesday, May 20, 2026, in Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) celebrates with guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) after a dunk during the second half of Game 2 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series against the Oklahoma City Thunder Wednesday, May 20, 2026, in Oklahoma City. San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) dunks against Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) during the first half of Game 2 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series Wednesday, May 20, 2026, in Oklahoma City.

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) defends against Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) during the second half of Game 2 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series Wednesday, May 20, 2026, in Oklahoma City. San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama reacts after Game 2 in the Western Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series against the Oklahoma City Thunder Wednesday, May 20, 2026, in Oklahoma City





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NBA Basketball Playoffs Oklahoma City Thunder San Antonio Spurs Game 2 In The Western Conference Finals Western Conference Finals NBA Basketball Playo

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