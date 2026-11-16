‘NBA basketball AI machine’ LeBron James checks off another career milestone in Sixers’ win over Pacers

James passed Jason Kidd for third place on the NBA's all-time assists list. The way he did it was fitting.

LeBron James ’ body may be 41 years old, but so is his mind. As he wages his battle against Father Time, perhaps the greatest weapon James has is the 41 years of basketball knowledge he has accumulated.

As his body slows down, his brain still holds a library’s worth of data along with the ability to process it quicker than anyone. Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said James’ knowledge of the league is so vast, it’s one of the reasons Carlisle barely has any play calls, because James, and players like him, already know what’s coming.

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“He’s a walking NBA basketball AI machine, is what he is,” Carlisle said. “So smart … this is 24 years? Yeah, I don’t think we’ll ever see this again. ” James accomplished something Sunday the game might not see again.

With his 11 assists in the 76ers’ 131-124 victory over the Pacers, James passed Jason Kidd for third all-time in that statistic with 12,092. John Stockton is No. 1 with 15,806, followed by Chris Paul’s 12,552.

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“It’s super humbling,” said James, who is also the league’s all-time leading scorer. “It’s something that I didn’t obviously foresee in my career, but I knew assists meant a lot to me. Just the movement of the ball. Being able to find my teammates and put the ball on time and on target, and also just being linked with some of the greats that’s ever played this game, and also a dear friend of mine, J-Kidd.

So it’s pretty special. ” It was fitting that James passed Kidd on a night in which he controlled the game with his mind, his vision and his passing. Take a play in the fourth quarter, which resulted in a Dean Wade three. Wade said he was making a standard cut in the offense from the corner while James had the ball.

James motioned for him to go back to the corner, then hit VJ Edgecombe on the short roll in the middle of the floor. Wade was open for three and drilled the shot. James didn’t get the assist on the play, but he made it happen.

“Since I’ve met him, like even in practices and training camp, he sees the game before the game happens,” Wade said. “Like, he sees everything that’s going on. He knows what their defense is doing. Obviously, it’s in the fourth quarter, so we know what they’re doing.

So he can kind of manipulate the game a little bit. ” Then when James is ready to pass, his teammates had better be ready for the ball to get there. Sixers coach Nick Nurse admires how James’ passes are always “cooking” on their way to their destination.

Multiple times per game, it seems the Sixers aren’t quite ready for James to zing a pass to them, with James joking that he has to “hit them in the head a couple times” for them to get the message: always be ready for him to pass it.

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“You can ask VJ for sure,” James said. “I hit VJ a couple times, it was a couple times he didn’t finish his route in practice early on in training camp. I told him, I said, ‘Even when you don’t think you’re open, you’re going to be open. ’” Tyrese Maxey said on the first play of the game, James zipped a pass to him on a cut that he wasn’t quite expecting.

“I was just jogging through, and I was not planning to get the ball and the ball hit me in my chest,” Maxey said. “I looked up and I tried to lay it in and I missed it. “It’s plays like that where you need to be ready at all times. He does a good job at finding guys, and he’s very unselfish, he really prides himself on getting guys open.

” Cutting in the NBA can be a sacrificial aspect of the game. Players make cuts more often as a way to open the offense for a teammate than with the intention of scoring. But with James, cutting has become an important part of the Sixers offense, and players might be more willing to make those cuts because they know, like Maxey, they might find themselves with the ball in position for an easy bucket.

Like on the play in which James tied Kidd on the all-time list with his 10th assist. Wade made a cut with 2 minutes, 24 seconds remaining in the game. James zipped in a bounce pass from the free-throw line between two defenders for an easy dunk. A simple, but heady play.

“I was always very conscientious about what other teams were running, other players, their pros, their cons, what they liked, what they didn’t like,” James said. “And I felt like if I could have a beat on that, then it could give my teammates a beat on it as well. ”