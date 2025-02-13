NBA Awards Odds: Beyond the MVP

Explore the odds for each of the six NBA awards beyond the coveted MVP title, including Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Sixth Man of the Year, Most Improved Player, Coach of the Year, and Clutch Player of the Year.

While the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award is the most prestigious honor bestowed at the end of the NBA season, it's far from the only accolade up for grabs. Six other individual awards are hotly contested, with the race for each title heating up as the season progresses. Let's take a look at the odds for these awards, according to DraftKings Sports book as of February 12, 2023.

The Rookie of the Year award often attracts significant attention as fans eagerly anticipate the emergence of fresh talent. Stephon Castle (+185) is currently the favorite, playing alongside the highly touted Victor Wembanyama in San Antonio. Kel'el Ware (+205) and Jaylen Wells (+600) are also seen as contenders, along with Zaccharie Risacher (+850). Notably, the last decade has witnessed five international players claiming the Rookie of the Year title, highlighting the growing global influence in the NBA.The Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) award recognizes the player who makes the most significant contributions to their team's defense. Victor Wembanyama (-1600) is the overwhelming favorite to secure this honor, having seemingly overcome the perceived snub from last year. His prowess as a shot-blocker is evident in his league-leading 3.9 blocks per game. Jaren Jackson Jr. (+2200) and Evan Mobley (+2500) are considered long shots but could potentially challenge Wembanyama's dominance.The Sixth Man of the Year award honors the player who makes a substantial impact coming off the bench. Payton Pritchard (-175) sits comfortably as the favorite, demonstrating his offensive firepower while coming off the bench for the Boston Celtics. De'Andre Hunter (+350), Malik Beasley (+650), and Naz Reid (+1300) are among his potential challengers. Pritchard's performance could potentially make him the second Boston player in three years to win this award, following Malcolm Brogdon's victory in 2022-23.The Most Improved Player (MIP) award often highlights the players who have taken significant strides in their development. Cade Cunningham (-120) is the favorite to claim this prestigious title, showcasing his impressive growth and earning his first All-Star Game selection this season. Norman Powell (+125) and Tyler Herro (+1100) are considered potential contenders.The Coach of the Year award recognizes the coach who has guided their team to exceptional success. Kenny Atkinson (-600) is the favorite, demonstrating his tactical acumen and leadership. Ime Udoka (+1200), JB Bickerstaff (+1500) are also in the running. The Clutch Player of the Year award recognizes the player who excels in high-pressure situations. Nikola Jokić (-135) is the favorite, known for his composure and ability to deliver in crucial moments. Trae Young (+800) and Tyrese Maxey (+800) are considered potential challengers, though their shooting percentages in clutch situations might be a factor





