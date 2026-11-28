The NBA’s schedule for the Emirates NBA Cup knockout rounds is fluid. The league leaves a week open in early December to schedule games based on a number of sce

Nov 27, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum controls the ball while Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels defends during the first half at TD Garden.

Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The NBA’s schedule for the Emirates NBA Cup knockout rounds is fluid. The league leaves a week open in early December to schedule games based on a number of scenarios. Now thatare slated as the wild card, which gives them the fourth seed, the league has announced the different scenarios that could unfold.

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If Boston and Atlanta advance, the Celtics will travel to Atlanta for the semifinal on Tuesday, Dec. 8, at 7:30 p.m. If Boston and Philadelphia advance, it will be Boston at Philly on Dec. 8, either at 7 or 7:30 p.m., depending on the Western Conference matchups. If the Celtics lose to Detroit and the Hawks advance, the Celtics will visit Philadelphia on Thursday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m. If they lose and the Sixers advance, Atlanta will visit Boston on Monday, Dec. 7, at 7:30 p.m.especially damaging.