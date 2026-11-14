NBA and NHL teams scramble as nationwide FAA ground stop disrupts weekend sports travel

Millions of people face travel chaos from the nationwide FAA ground stop as NBA and NHL teams including the Nets and San Jose Sharks were stranded.

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Millions of people across the nation are trying to figure out how to get from A to B in the wake of a nationwideObviously, teams are always traveling, but that's especially true ahead of the weekend. Planes wait on the tarmac at LaGuardia Airport, New York on November 13, 2026. The US Federal Aviation Administration has issued a ground stop at all US airports due to communications problem.

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were trying to get from New Orleans to Memphis when their flight was halted. Coincidentally, the Memphis Grizzlies are also in New Orleans for a Friday night game against the Pelicans. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 13: A person looks at a departures board showing delays and cancellations at LaGuardia airport on November 13, 2026 in the Queens borough of New York City.

The Federal Aviation Administration on Friday ordered a nationwide ground stop on all departing flights"due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.

"The Grizzlies were one of a few teams scheduled to fly out on Friday night after their games. The Cleveland Cavaliers andhad planned to do the same, while the Detroit Pistons managed to fly to Miami earlier on Friday and made it there with no issues.

Meanwhile, in the NHL, there are just four teams in action on Friday, with two games on the schedule. None of them play on Saturday, but the other 28 teams in the league do. TOPSHOT - Planes wait on the tarmac at Chicago O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, on November 13, 2026. The US Federal Aviation Administration has issued a ground stop at all US airports.

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Of course, once flights start up again, there are likely to be delays, meaning more travel headaches could be ahead for teams across sports.