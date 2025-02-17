NBA All-Stars Impressed by Victor Wembanyama's Debut

Victor Wembanyama's performance at the NBA All-Star Game has earned him widespread admiration from his fellow players.

Victor Wembanyama 's impressive debut at the NBA All-Star Game has garnered praise from fellow All-Stars. Steph Curry , an 11-time All-Star, commended Wembanyama's serious approach and unique skill set, comparing him to Giannis Antetokounmpo's early dominance. Anthony Edwards , although sidelined due to a groin injury, expressed admiration for Wembanyama's win-first attitude and his potential to revitalize the league's excitement.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Wembanyama's teammate during the All-Star game, highlighted his competitive spirit, intelligence, and unusual dedication for someone so young.Wembanyama's exceptional talent, combining the size of a center with the agility of a guard, has generated immense anticipation for his future in the NBA. Jayson Tatum emphasized Wembanyama's unbelievable potential and expressed excitement to witness his journey





