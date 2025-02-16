Head Topics

NBA All-Star Weekend Set to Ignite with Star-Studded Lineup

Experience the excitement of the NBA All-Star Weekend, featuring the Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest, and Dunk Contest, showcasing the talents of some of the league's brightest stars. The festivities will also include the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game, a unique clash of athletes and entertainers.

The NBA All-Star Weekend is set to captivate fans with a star-studded lineup of events, including the highly anticipated Skills Challenge , 3-Point Contest , and the electrifying Dunk Contest . Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green and Moses Moody will showcase their skills in the Skills Challenge , while teammate Buddy Hield will participate in the 3-Point Contest . The festivities begin on Friday with the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game, which will feature a diverse cast of athletes and entertainers.

Notably, former Major League Baseball star Barry Bonds will be attempting to outshine NFL legend Jerry Rice in a thrilling showdown. The Skills Challenge, a test of agility and precision, will be followed by the 3-Point Contest, where sharpshooters will compete for the coveted title. The weekend culminates with the Dunk Contest, a showcase of gravity-defying athleticism. Fans can anticipate a weekend filled with high-flying dunks, impressive shooting displays, and the camaraderie of some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment. The NBA All-Star Weekend will be broadcast live on TNT and TruTV, beginning with the Skills Challenge at 5 p.m. Friday. Commissioner Adam Silver will address the state of the NBA at 4 p.m. on Friday, providing insights into the league's direction and future plans

