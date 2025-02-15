NBA All-Star Weekend Kicks Off With Mixed Results

The NBA's revamped All-Star weekend format, featuring three Rising Stars games played to target scores, produced both highlights and shortcomings. While some games proved competitive, the event lacked the intensity and traditional flow of a full NBA game.

The NBA 's revamped All-Star weekend kicked off with a mixed bag of results. The new, condensed format, featuring three Rising Stars games each played to a target score, produced some highlights but also left room for improvement. While one of the games proved competitive, with Steph Castle hitting a game-winning shot and Rip City Remix's Bryce McGowens leading his G League team to an upset victory, other aspects of the first night fell short.

Intensity was notably lacking throughout the three games, with players seemingly moving at a half-speed. Hundreds of seats at Chase Center remained empty, indicating a lukewarm interest from fans. Despite these shortcomings, the event offered some memorable moments, such as Warriors rookie Trace Jackson-Davis outplaying his teammates Brandin Podziemski and Pat Spencer. Jackson-Davis's victory earned him a spot in the championship game against a team led by NBA legends Mitch Richmond, Tim Hardaway, and Chris Mullin.Concerns were raised about the lack of a traditional game flow, with players switching positions frequently, leading to isolation basketball. The focus on target scores rather than the usual game clock also seemed to contribute to the subdued pace. While Jackson-Davis acknowledged the players were playing at about 75% defensive intensity, the exhibition lacked the physicality and competitive spirit expected from a showcase event. The G League team's victory added an unexpected twist to the tournament, showcasing the talent and potential of players outside the traditional NBA roster.





