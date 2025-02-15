NBA All-Star Weekend Kicks Off in Oakland with Charity, Celebrity Games and Rising Star Competition

Stephen Curry and other NBA stars participated in a range of events, from school renovations to celebrity basketball games and the Rising Stars competition, highlighting the league's commitment to community engagement and showcasing the future of the sport.

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry kicked off the All-Star weekend with former teammates and NBA champions Andre Iguodala and Shawn Livingston during the unveiling of renovations at East Oakland Pride Elementary School. This event on Friday, Feb. 14, was part of the All-Star weekend charity work organized by Ayesha and Stephen Curry’s Eat.Learn.Play organization. Among the attendees were NFL running back Marshawn Lynch, rapper Mistah F.A.B.

, Cal alum Jaylen Brown and former NBA point guard Brandon Jennings. Also present were Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum and YouTubers MrBeast and Jesser. The event showcased the revitalization of the East Oakland school, featuring volunteers painting murals, students performing dances, and former Warriors stars filling backpacks with supplies. Curry and his wife Ayesha were deeply involved, interacting with the children and volunteers throughout the day. The NBA All-Star festivities continued with a high-profile celebrity game at Oakland Arena, where Team Bonds, captained by Barry Bonds, emerged victorious over Team Rice, led by Jerry Rice. The game drew a large crowd, including celebrities, athletes, and NBA stars, creating a lively and entertaining atmosphere.The weekend's events also included the Rising Stars competition at Chase Center in San Francisco, featuring the top NBA rookies and second-year players. This game showcased the immense talent of the league's future stars, with exciting plays and impressive performances throughout the game. The All-Star weekend culminated in a series of events, including the NBA Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest, and Slam Dunk Contest, where some of the league's most skilled players competed for bragging rights and glory. The weekend served as a platform not only for showcasing basketball talent but also for promoting community engagement and charitable initiatives, further solidifying its position as a highlight of the NBA season





mercnews / 🏆 88. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NBA Steph Curry All-Star Weekend Oakland Charity Celebrity Game Rising Stars East Oakland Pride Elementary School

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NBA Reveals Full Rising Stars Rosters for 2025 All-Star GameThe Rising Stars Challenge will take place on Feb. 14, and the NBA has announced the full 28-man player pool.

Read more »

Warriors' Jackson-Davis, Spencer Named to Rising Stars Team for NBA All-Star WeekendGolden State Warriors' Trayce Jackson-Davis and Pat Spencer have been selected for the NBA Rising Stars team at All-Star Weekend. Jackson-Davis, a second-year center, has been a key contributor for the Warriors this season. Spencer, a two-way guard, earned his spot as a G League representative.

Read more »

Anthony Black Named to Rising Stars for 2025 NBA All-Star WeekendOrlando Magic guard Anthony Black joins rookie teammate Tristan da Silva and two-way guard Mac McClung as representatives for the team in the 2025 NBA Rising Stars game.

Read more »

NBA All-Star Weekend: Rising Stars, Run TMC Reunion, and MoreGet ready for an unforgettable NBA All-Star Weekend filled with exciting competitions, star-studded matchups, and a new format for the Rising Stars Challenge.

Read more »

NBA All-Star Weekend 2024: Rising Stars, Thrilling Competitions, and Unforgettable MomentsGet ready for an explosive NBA All-Star Weekend filled with electrifying competitions, rising stars showcasing their talent, and legendary players making their mark.

Read more »

New NBA All-Star Format: Can Rising Stars Reignite the Game?The NBA is shaking up its All-Star weekend format, pitting rookies and sophomores against veteran All-Stars in a bid to increase competition and excitement.

Read more »