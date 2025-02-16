NBA All-Star Weekend In Oakland: A Celebration of Black Excellence and HBCU Talent

Damian Lillard and Stephen Curry express their joy at the NBA's return to Oakland for All-Star weekend, highlighting the significance of the HBCU Classic in celebrating Black athletes and providing a platform for traditionally underserved institutions.

Damian Lillard 's native Oakland has seen a decline in its vibrant sports scene since his youth. The departure of the Golden State Warriors, Oakland Athletics, and Las Vegas Raiders has left a void. When Lillard returned home for the All-Star Game, he hoped to see the East Bay regain some of its former energy. The hosting of the All-Star practices and the NBA HBCU Classic featuring Morehouse College and Tuskegee University at the former Warriors' home arena brought a glimmer of hope.

Lillard expressed his sadness over the loss of these iconic teams, reminiscing about the bustling atmosphere of the Coliseum and Oracle Arena filled with fans, concerts, and the AND1 Mixtape tour. He hailed the NBA's decision to incorporate the HBCU game, viewing it as a way to honor the rich history of Black athletes from Oakland, such as Gary Payton, Jason Kidd, Bill Russell, and Rickey Henderson. This marked the fourth time the NBA featured an HBCU game during All-Star weekend, aiming to raise awareness for these student-athletes and provide more opportunities for their programs. Stephen Curry, also deeply connected to Oakland through his Eat.Learn.Play. Foundation, echoed Lillard's sentiment, emphasizing the importance of this platform for HBCU programs. Former Warriors and Kings coach Keith Smart, who recently took over a high school team in Utah, was equally enthusiastic about the HBCU game, believing it offers hope and support to players who might not otherwise have opportunities. Veteran NBA writer David Aldridge highlighted the empowering effect of showcasing HBCU talent on such a grand stage, noting the increased confidence and belief it instills in these athletes. The NBA's commitment to these programs during All-Star weekend serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of inclusivity and diversity in the world of sports





KUTV2News / 🏆 281. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NBA All-Star Weekend Oakland HBCU Black Athletes Stephen Curry Damian Lillard Keith Smart Historically Black Colleges And Universities

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NBA All-Star Weekend Kicks Off in Oakland with Charity, Celebrity Games and Rising Star CompetitionStephen Curry and other NBA stars participated in a range of events, from school renovations to celebrity basketball games and the Rising Stars competition, highlighting the league's commitment to community engagement and showcasing the future of the sport.

Read more »

Bucks star Damian Lillard thrilled All-Star weekend featured NBA HBCU Classic in his native OaklandFor Oakland native Damian Lillard and Warriors star Stephen Curry, shining a light on Oakland's deep sports history and the legacies of so many Black athletes through the NBA HBCU Classic meant so much during All-Star Weekend.

Read more »

NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Headed to Oakland, Featuring Local Stars and CelebritiesThe 2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, hosted at Oakland Arena, will showcase a star-studded lineup including local celebrities Terrell Owens, Matt Barnes, Bayley, Baron Davis, and Kayla Thornton. The game will also feature viral entertainers, musicians, actors, and athletes from various sports.

Read more »

Warriors' Legacy Lives On as NBA All-Star Weekend Comes to OaklandThe NBA All-Star game is heading to San Francisco next weekend, but several events surrounding the big game will be held in Oakland, the Warriors' former home. Despite moving across the Bay, the team remains deeply connected to the Oakland community through events, partnerships, and their women's basketball team, the Valkyries. The Warriors' continued investment in Oakland is evident through organizations like Kingmakers of Oakland, which helps young Black boys find success, and the Generation Thrive community space, part of the Warriors Community Foundation.

Read more »

Oakland Beautifies Hegenberger Corridor for NBA All-Star GameOakland is preparing to host the NBA All-Star Game and is actively working to revitalize the area surrounding the Oakland Arena. Community groups, businesses, and government agencies are joining forces to clean up the Hegenberger Corridor, replace burnt-out streetlights, and address safety concerns. The goal is to create a welcoming environment for visitors and showcase Oakland's potential.

Read more »

Oakland in spotlight as city prepares to host NBA All-Star eventsOakland is preparing to be in the spotlight as it hosts key NBA All-Star events this weekend.

Read more »