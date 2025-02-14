NBA All-Star Weekend 2025 Unveils New Format and Competitive Challenges

The 2025 NBA All-Star Game is getting a makeover with a four-team format and a new Rising Stars event. The festivities will also feature the traditional Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest, and Dunk Contest.

The 2025 NBA All-Star Game is set to debut a fresh format, featuring four teams instead of the traditional East vs. West clash. Scheduled for February 16th at the Chase Center in San Francisco, the event will see the 24 All-Star selections divided into three teams, named after TNT analysts Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal, and Kenny Smith. The fourth team will be composed of the winners of the Rising Stars event, taking place on February 14th.

The competition will unfold with two semifinal games on February 16th, with the winning teams progressing to the championship round. To advance, each winning team must score a minimum of 40 points. The prize pool for this year's All-Star Game is a substantial $1.8 million, with the championship team earning $125,000 per player, the second-place team receiving $50,000 per player, and the third and fourth-place teams receiving $25,000 per player.The Rising Stars event, a showcase for top first- and second-year NBA players and G League standouts, will also see a new twist. This year, the event will feature four teams, with TNT analyst and WNBA legend Candace Parker serving as honorary general manager of the champion team, known as Team Candace's Rising Stars. The four teams will compete in a mini-tournament format, culminating in a championship game on February 14th. The winning team will earn a spot in the All-Star Game mini-tournament on February 16th.The NBA All-Star Weekend will also feature the Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest, and Dunk Contest, with some familiar faces returning to defend their titles. Damian Lillard aims for his third consecutive 3-Point Contest victory, while players like Anfernee Simons and Patrick Beverley will challenge his dominance. The Dunk Contest promises high-flying entertainment, with McClung looking to become the first player to three-peat in the event. The festivities will conclude with the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, featuring a star-studded lineup of athletes and entertainers, coached by 2 Chainz, Jerry Rice, Barry Bonds, and Khaby Lame





