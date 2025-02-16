NBA All-Star Skills Challenge: Cavaliers Crowned Champions in Tepid Event

The Cleveland Cavaliers triumphed over the Golden State Warriors in the 2025 Kia Skills Challenge, an event often overshadowed by the 3-Point Contest and Slam Dunk Contest. Despite the presence of star players, the competition struggled to captivate a disinterested audience.

The Kia Skills Challenge , often considered the least engaging event of All-Star Saturday night, concluded its 2025 edition at San Francisco's Chase Center. Four star-studded duos endeavored to liven up the generally subdued atmosphere.

The competing teams included the Cleveland Cavaliers' All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley, the San Antonio Spurs' All-Star center Victor Wembanyama and former All-Star point guard Chris Paul, the Golden State Warriors' forward Draymond Green and Moses Moody, and the top two picks in the 2024 NBA Draft — Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher and Washington Wizards center Alex Sarr, dubbed 'Team Rooks'. Despite the presence of these talented players, the event struggled to capture the attention of a disinterested crowd more focused on their phones, eagerly awaiting the 3-Point Contest and Slam Dunk Contest.The Spurs' strategy, attempting to expedite the course by lobbing 3-point shots with no regard for accuracy, backfired. They were promptly disqualified, as reported by Ben Golliver of The Washington Post. The rules stipulate that teams must make at least three valid shot attempts while navigating the course. Paul, known for his outspoken nature, voiced his disapproval of the ruling from the sidelines, while TNT's Allie LaForce's attempt to secure an interview with Paul and Wembanyama was thwarted by a league official.The first round saw four teams compete in a relay format. Players had to execute a bounce pass, followed by dribbling into a chest pass, sink a triple from the top right corner of the arc, then a jumper at the free throw line near the elbow, shoot a corner 3-pointer over a windmill obstacle, and finally attempt a fourth jump shot. The two teams with the fastest times advanced to repeat the course. The Cavaliers and the hometown Warriors emerged victorious from the semifinal round. In the final showdown, Team Cavaliers clinched the victory when Draymond Green faltered in completing a chest pass. However, the lingering question remains: will anyone remember who won this year's Skills Challenge by next All-Star Weekend?Adding to the general sentiment surrounding the event, former three-time All-Star Wizards point guard Gilbert Arenas, now a prominent media personality through his Underdog Fantasy show 'Gil's Arena,' encapsulated the prevailing view of the Skills Challenge. 'What is the Skills Challenge?' Arenas quipped. ''Oh, I can dribble around the cones, pass this little ball. Ooh, I gotta throw the ball, aw, I missed it. And now I gotta run down the court and dunk.' He further emphasized his point, stating, 'F--- that,' Arenas said. 'Do a 1-on-1 or a 2-on-2 matchup-up, that s--- is GRAVY... Man listen: 1-v-1, 2-v-2, and let that talent speak... If you made NBA players pay to get in there, you would get a long list.'





