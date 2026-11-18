NBA star Kevin Durant has relisted his modern Paradise Valley, Arizona estate for $13.9 million after previous price cuts. The 10,865-square-foot home sits on 1.72 acres and was built in 2015.

NBA star Kevin Durant has relisted his modern Paradise Valley, Arizona mansion for $13.9 million. The move comes as the 38-year-old forward continues his career with the Houston Rockets after a midseason trade.

Durant originally paid around $13.9 million for the home in September 2023. The contemporary estate sits between Phoenix and Scottsdale on 1.72 private acres. It was built in 2015 and designed by acclaimed architect Jack DeBartolo. The U-shaped home spans 10,865 square feet across a single level around a landscaped central courtyard.

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Kevin Durant Reduces Paradise Valley Mansion Price

Durant first listed the property in late 2025 for just under $15 million. He then reduced the price to $13.995 million earlier this year. The current $13.9 million price tag reflects another slight cut as he looks to sell. Alexa Kort of Beverly Hills Estates and Adam Bowman and Brian North of Compass hold the listing.

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The home offers five bedrooms and eight bathrooms. Its open-concept interiors combine polished concrete floors with vaulted ceilings and raw board-formed concrete, cold-rolled steel, and warm wood accents. A custom wood entry door crafted by a Phoenix-based furniture designer and woodworker leads inside. Angled concrete walls and a sculptural water feature frame the approach.

The living area centers on a double-sided concrete-and-steel fireplace with pivoting doors opening to a covered terrace. The Bulthaup kitchen features double islands, Miele and Thermador appliances, a separate prep kitchen, and a butler's pantry. A formal dining room sits nearby with floor-to-ceiling glass walls opening to desert landscaping and mountain views. Five bedrooms are arranged in two wings.

Durant Home Features Primary Suite And Screening Room

One wing holds a bedroom with its own bath plus a primary suite with a mini-bar, two walk-in closets, and a Calacatta marble bath. A circular zero-edge spa sits outside in a private garden. The opposite wing contains a screening room and three more bedrooms. Two have en-suite baths, and one includes a steam shower and sauna.

The primary suite also has custom walnut cabinetry concealing a wet bar and a freestanding tub overlooking a secluded courtyard. The fenced grounds feature native Sonoran plantings, boulders, a manicured lawn, and mountain views. An 82-foot heated lap pool anchors the outdoor space. There is also a built-in barbecue station, a sunken fire pit lounge, and an outdoor shower.

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Property Includes Garage And Mountain Views

An attached 2,000-square-foot double-height garage can hold four vehicles. The property offers panoramic views of Camelback Mountain, the Praying Monk rock formation, and Piestewa Peak. The home lacks a basketball court, but its polished concrete and hardwood floors could serve other athletic uses. Durant was drafted second overall by the Seattle SuperSonics in 2007.

He played for the franchise until 2016, including its relocation to Oklahoma City in 2008. He has since played for the Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets, Phoenix Suns, and now the Rockets.