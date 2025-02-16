NBA All-Star Game Gets a Fresh Face with New Tournament Format

The 2025 NBA All-Star Game will feature a new tournament-style format, with four teams led by NBA legends and the winner of the Rising Stars competition. The event promises to be more exciting and competitive than ever before.

The NBA 's biggest stars descended upon the Bay Area on Sunday night for a fresh take on the 2025 NBA All-Star Game . The event, slated to begin at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) on TNT, features a thrilling new tournament format. Four teams, captained by NBA legends Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley, and the winner of Saturday’s Rising Stars competition, Candace Parker, will clash in a series of exciting matchups.

The tournament structure promises to inject renewed energy into the exhibition game, which has often been criticized for lackluster effort, particularly on defense. The teams will battle in two semifinal games, with the victors advancing to the All-Star Championship finale, scheduled for approximately 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT). Star-studded rosters are set to showcase the league's premier talent. Some of the NBA's biggest names, including LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Jayson Tatum, James Harden, Damian Lillard, Jaylen Brown, Kyrie Irving, Anthony Edwards, Jalen Brunson, Jaren Jackson Jr., Jalen Williams, and many more, will be vying for All-Star glory in San Francisco.





