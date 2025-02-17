NBA All-Star Game 2025: A Global Phenomenon Celebrated in San Francisco

The 2025 NBA All-Star Game in San Francisco showcased the event's evolution from a modest beginnings to a global phenomenon. Thousands of fans flocked to the city, eager to experience the vibrant atmosphere, even without tickets to the game.

The NBA All-Star Game , first played in 1951 at Boston Gardens, has evolved from a modest event to a global phenomenon . Back then, it was Celtics owner Walter Brown's willingness to absorb any potential losses that made the inaugural game possible. It drew 10,000 spectators and was hailed as an instant success. Fast forward to the 2025 All-Star Game in San Francisco , and the excitement is palpable.

Hours before tip-off, Thrive City plaza outside the Chase Center was teeming with fans eager to soak up the atmosphere. Olivia McKinney, a Chicago resident, flew in specifically to witness the energy surrounding the TNT studio set, hoping for a glimpse of Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal. Even without a ticket to the game, she relished the experience, drawn to the festive ambiance. Ed and Cherry Fernandez, a couple from Bermuda, were visiting New York before jetting to San Francisco, skipping the game itself but seeking to immerse themselves in the buzz surrounding the event. Their love for basketball, deeply rooted in their Filipino heritage, fueled their desire to be part of the spectacle.They settled into Senor Sesig, a Filipino fusion restaurant at Thrive City, hoping to catch the game on the plaza's big screen. However, plans changed, and the screen was turned off to avoid overcrowding the plaza. Instead, fans flocked to restaurants like Senor Sesig, creating a lively atmosphere as they watched the events unfold on TV screens. For some, the All-Star Weekend was a chance to reunite with friends and celebrate their shared passion. Four Knicks fans from New York, who claimed to have attended every All-Star game for the past two decades, reveled in the camaraderie and excitement, making it an annual tradition to gather and watch the game together.Hana Cluff, accompanied by her three children, eagerly awaited the game, hoping it would be a lasting memory for them. The All-Star Game's journey from a modest exhibition to a global event, generating an estimated $350 million in economic benefits for the Bay Area, reflects its enduring appeal





