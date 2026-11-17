Pre-order Grand Theft Auto 6 to receive a free month of GTA+, granting access to NBA 2K27 Standard Edition from November 27 through January 15.

Publisher 2K Games has announced a strategic crossover event between the basketball simulation title NBA 2K27 and the upcoming open-world blockbuster Grand Theft Auto 6. This limited-time collaboration aims to incentivize early commitments to Rockstar Games' next major release by offering substantial digital value to consumers who act before the launch window closes.

Free NBA 2K27 Access via GTA+ Subscription

Players who purchase Grand Theft Auto 6 will receive one month of GTA+ membership completely free of charge. This subscription service, which functions similarly to console-level game passes, serves as the gateway for accessing NBA 2K27 Standard Edition at no additional cost during the promotional period. The offer is exclusively available to users on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles, aligning with the active hardware base for the upcoming title.

Also read GTA V and RDR2 Leaving PS Plus November 17

Promotional Timeline and Eligibility Details

The free access window for NBA 2K27 begins on November 27, coinciding with the official start of the game's new season, and runs through January 15. While the pre-order bonus provides an initial thirty days of coverage, the total promotion spans fifty days. Consequently, subscribers must extend their GTA+ membership after the initial free month expires to maintain uninterrupted access to the basketball title for the remainder of the event.

Financial Value and Standard Edition Costs

The financial implications of this crossover are significant for potential buyers. A single month of GTA+ membership typically costs 7.99 USD, while the Standard Edition of NBA 2K27 retails for 69.99 USD. Although the game is currently available on sale for 39.99 USD, the bundled offer effectively allows players to access the full title for free initially. The requirement to renew the subscription after the first month adds a layer of ongoing cost consideration for users who wish to continue playing beyond the introductory period.

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Cross-Promotional Content and Vice City Integration

This partnership extends beyond mere game access, featuring a deeper integration of the Grand Theft Auto universe into NBA 2K27 Season 3. The crossover introduces Vice City-themed rewards, including exclusive clothing and item sets inspired by the aesthetic of the upcoming Rockstar title. Visual assets and trailers released on the official NBA 2K YouTube channel highlight these environmental and cosmetic updates, aiming to bridge the fanbases of both franchises.

Corporate Strategy Amidst Sales Expectations

Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of both Rockstar Games and 2K Games, is leveraging its extensive IP library to drive engagement and sales volume. This strategy comes as the company recently confirmed to Bloomberg that NBA 2K27 has fallen short of internal sales expectations. The collaboration serves as a tactical move to inject new attention into the basketball franchise while capitalizing on the massive hype surrounding the Grand Theft Auto 6 launch.