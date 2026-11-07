NBA 2K League Star Labels Taylor Swift as Performative Knicks Fan

During an NBA 2K League broadcast, player Cole Kolek described Taylor Swift as a performative celebrity fan at New York Knicks games, sparking a response from the team which defended her long-standing support.

During an NBA 2K League live stream, the point guard was asked,"Who's the fakest celebrity fan you've seen sitting courtside in an NBA game?

" "At the Knicks games, I would say it's very performative. Because like, they just want to be seen at the game. They're not necessarily fans. Maybe Taylor Swift?

Also read New York Knicks Analyst Clarifies Taylor Swift Fandom Controversy

" Kolek said. "I don't know if I've seen her at any other games. " Este Haim, Taylor Swift, and Mariska Hargitay attend Game Four of the NBA Finals between the Spurs and the Knicks at MSG on June 10, 2026. In May, Swift was spotted at Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals in Cleveland.

She was sitting courtside with Travis Kelce, an Ohio native. Kelce was wearing a Cavaliers T-shirt, but Swift herself was not sporting gear for either team.at Madison Square Garden. At that game, she was sitting courtside with Alana Haim, Este Haim and Mariska Hargitay. All four women were wearing blue-and-orange T-shirts with different Knicks puns.

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Swift was wearing a shirt that said"Stevie Knicks.

" Justin Verlander, Kate Upton, Amanda Seyfried and Taylor Swift attend the Magic-Knicks game at MSG on Nov. 12, 2014. "The Swifties, I'm gonna get some hate from the Swifties," he said, adding,"I guess she's got a lot going on, so she can't come all the time, but... it's a little performative. " Taylor Swift sits between Karlie Kloss and Ben Stiller during a game between the Knicks and Bulls at MSG on Oct. 29, 2014.

A spokesperson for the team defended the pop star, saying in a statement,"Taylor Swift has been a Knicks fan for many years, has, and we are incredibly appreciative of her support of the organization.

" Photos show Swift attending a Magic-Knicks game at the Garden back in November 2014, as well as a Bulls-Knicks game in October 2014. Swift performed at Madison Square Garden for her"Fearless" tour in 2009,"Speak Now" tour in 2011, and multiple iHeartRadio Jingle Ball events.