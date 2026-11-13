NB I-35 reopens after HAZMAT spill near Braker Lane; SB lanes reduced to one lane

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Northbound lanes of Interstate 35 near Braker Lane in North Austin reopened Friday morning after a spill caused major traffic disruptions, but southbound traffic remains limited to one lane.

Northbound lanes of Interstate 35 near Braker Lane in North Austin reopened Friday morning after a spill caused major traffic disruptions, but southbound traffic remains limited to one lane. Austin Transportation and Public Works issued a traffic alert at 6:04 a.m., warning drivers of multiple lane closures along the I-35 main lanes and urging motorists to seek alternate routes.

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At 6:32 a.m., the Texas Department of Transportation reported that all northbound lanes of I-35 at Braker Lane were closed due to the spill, while southbound traffic was reduced to one lane. However, traffic cameras viewed by CBS Austin shortly before 7 a.m. showed that northbound lanes had reopened, while southbound I-35 remained restricted to one lane. Earlier traffic reports described the incident as a hazardous materials spill, with southbound traffic backed up to Yager Lane.

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