A small hole in the Bayeux Tapestry, caused by a Nazi officer's cigar ash in 1941, reveals the perilous history of the artifact's attempted theft by SS leaders during World War II.

The Bayeux Tapestry, an eleventh-century embroidered masterpiece displayed at the British Museum, bears a small, distinct hole near its center that serves as a silent witness to a dramatic World War II conspiracy. This tiny imperfection, roughly the size of a cigar burn, was inflicted by a careless Nazi officer in 1941 and provides tangible evidence of the Third Reich's obsession with the textile. The damage underscores the perilous journey the artifact endured as Heinrich Himmler and his SS tried to seize it for their racial propaganda agendas.

Himmler's Racial Theories and the Ahnenerbe

Heinrich Himmler, the head of the SS, launched a systematic campaign to claim the Bayeux Tapestry after Germany occupied France during the early 1940s. He believed the embroidery was a vital Germanic artifact that could prove the Aryan race's historical dominance and superiority. To support this ideological goal, Himmler established the Ahnenerbe in 1935, an organization dedicated to finding historical and scientific evidence of a superior ancestral lineage.

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Nazi historians viewed the Normans as Germanic descendants of Viking Norsemen who had settled in northern France before the 1066 Conquest. They sought the tapestry to illustrate a famous Aryan victory on the battlefield, hoping to use its imagery to validate their dark theories of racial supremacy. The artifact was seen not merely as a historical record but as a tool to bolster the myth of a powerful Germanic heritage that ruled the ancient world.

The Cigar Burn Incident and 1941 Damage

The physical damage to the linen fabric occurred during a viewing of the tapestry in Bayeux in 1941, after it was moved from the cathedral to a nearby monastery for photographic documentation. According to Monique Pullan, a textile conservator at the British Museum, a German officer dropped ash from a cigar onto the center of the embroidery, leaving a hole with burned edges. This specific mark remains visible today, offering a direct link to the careless actions of the occupying forces.

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Contemporary evidence corroborates the account of the damage, including a letter dated November 6, 1942, from a curator at the Louvre Museum in Paris. The document explicitly records the presence of a small hole caused by cigar ash following a Nazi inspection, confirming that the burn was inflicted during the war years. This detail transforms the tapestry from a passive historical object into a site of violent intrusion and neglect.

Tentaculous Transport and Logistical Hazards

Following the conclusion of the occupation of France in June 1940, German officials rolled up the tapestry and transported it to Germany with inadequate protective measures. The artifact was placed in the back of a rickety French van known as a camionnette à gazogène, which was powered by a highly flammable charcoal-fuelled boiler. The journey covered approximately 100 miles through war-torn French countryside under the threat of Allied air raids, with the only safety device being a standard fire extinguisher.

The textile eventually arrived at the Château de Sourches near Le Mans, where Nazi officers belonging to the Study of Germanic Heritage continued their investigations. The lack of proper packaging meant the fragile linen endured significant jolting and vibration during the transfer. This precarious transport method highlights the reckless prioritization of propaganda over the preservation of cultural heritage by the Nazi regime.

The Failed Kidnap Plot and Bletchley Park Intervention

Heinrich Himmler initially intended to keep the tapestry in Germany but later hesitated due to fears of a power struggle with Hermann Goering and Joseph Goebbels, who both desired the artifact for their own propaganda purposes. Following the D-Day landings in June 1944, the tapestry was moved again to the Louvre in Paris to prevent it from falling into Allied hands as the city was liberated. This strategic relocation was part of a desperate effort to maintain control over the symbolic item.

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In July 1944, Himmler ordered German agents to remove the tapestry from the Louvre with the intention of displaying it in Wewelsburg Castle, which he envisioned as a future spiritual headquarters for the SS. However, this final attempt to seize the artwork was thwarted by codebreakers at Bletchley Park. The intervention of British intelligence prevented the Nazis from securing the prize, ensuring the tapestry's survival and its eventual return to historical prominence.