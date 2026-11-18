'NAZA' is going forward with a plan to release for free on The Guardian website, according to the filmmaking team.

In ‘Ba’s Book,’ A Daughter Finds An Innovative Way To Unlock Her Father’s Extraordinary Memories — Trailer ‘14th’ Trailer: Ava DuVernay Issues Warning About Threats To Critical Constitutional Amendment: “We Are All At Peril”“At first me and Rachel thought, let’s put it out online the next day,” Abraham explained as he appeared for a panel discussion about the film at“It’s different audiences,” commented Fionualla Jamison, managing director of sales agent-distributor mk2.

“Online — it’s not necessarily everyone who’s going to be aware, who has that viewing habit to go watch something on The Guardian website or on YouTube, depending what people’s setups are. So, we felt it was something that could absolutely exist alongside for different audiences and at cinemas.

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”‘NAZA’ Review: Israeli Military Accused Of Depraved Indifference To Palestinian Life, Using AI To Kill In Gaza – Venice Film FestivalExplosive ‘NAZA’ Documentary, Attacked By Israeli Government, To Be Released In U.S. Theaters “Our North Star always has been how we’re going to get this film to people,” said Lindsay Poulton, head of documentaries at The Guardian, who produced the film alongside The Guardian’s Harry Davies andof JW Films.

“I think sitting in a cinema has been an important part of that. We’ve talked publicly as well about how the film is going to be available on our platform. ” ‘NAZA’ panel L-R: Fionualla Jamison ; producer James Wilson ; producer Lindsay Poulton , moderator Neil Young. On screen is director Yuval Abraham.

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Poulton and fellow panelists reiterated The Guardian intends to make the film available for free on its website in early December, although a specific date hasn’t been revealed. In the meantime, the documentary has played theatrically in 50 countries, and recorded, along with Szor, became a believer in the theatrical component. Appearing on the panel by remote from The Guardian offices in London, he said he realized, “The film being immediately accessible doesn’t necessarily translate to maximum impact.

There is something to be gained from also doing this theatrical run. ”presents interviews with 24 anonymous members of Israeli intelligence and Israel Defense Forces personnel who describe how Israeli military leaders callously disregarded the potential loss of Palestinian civilian life as they pursued Hamas targets in Gaza. The whistleblowers claim this included deliberating striking Hamas militants at night in their homes with full knowledge those attacks would likely lead to the deaths of innocent women and children.

The IDF has denied violating human rights standards and the Geneva Convention in its prosecution of the war. , mimicking the style of Abraham and Szor’s film by shooting it on rooftops at night in Tel Aviv.

“There’s a film out there that’s very misleading. Obviously, it’s not a coincidence,” Abraham stated.

“They call themselvesThe director also told the audience at the DeLaMar Theater venue at IDFA that Israel’s military has released “this kind of guidebook for commanders giving them instructions or explaining to them how to speak with their soldiers about. So, it’s like for commanders in the Israeli Air Force and other officers sort of an explanation as to how you can deal with the claims that are raised in the film.

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And of course, they say what you’d expect them to say. And very high up it says that the purpose of this guidebook is to strengthen the soldier’s sense of the — they use this term ‘righteousness of the path, that what we are doing is right. ’” Abraham said he didn’t view the existence of the guidebook or the counter documentary in wholly negative terms.

“There’s also something positive about it which I think when you get people to be so defensive, when commanders feel a need to get this kind of guidebook to reassure their soldiers that the path is right and that the army is moral and immune from criticism and that they say NAZA , it’s not a bad term,” he noted. “There’s something also about being defensive, which is a reflection of the sense that you are scrutinized, the sense that you are under magnifying glass… They feel like they’re not only watching, they’re also being watched.

They’re not only surveilling in a sense; they’re also being surveilled or looked at. And that’s good. ”“It’s about horror. It’s about mass murder that our society, the West, has been completely implicit in,” he insisted.

“It couldn’t be about something more important and serious and sort of abyssal in its horror… It’s like an alarm. It’s a fucking alarm and we all have to bear witness to that as it’s happening. ” Abraham concluded by saying, “People talk about films changing the world.

I don’t think that a film can really do that, but I think films can definitely, as Jim was saying, they can definitely be part of a network, of a larger kind of energy that exists in the world, which is pushing for change, which is pushing for humanity and empathy. ”‘Dancing With The Stars’ Finale Will Go Live Across The Country For First Time