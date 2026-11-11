‘NAZA’ Becomes One Of The Most Watched Docs On Theatrical Release In 2026

Buyers Dig Beta Cinema’s Norwegian Oscar Entry ‘Growth Of The Soil’by Israeli film-makers Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor is on track to become one of the most-watched documentary films on theatrical release of 2026.

New figures, collated by producers The Guardian and JW Films, reveal that the film had been seen by a world-wide audience of 1,547,033 across 47 territories by November 6. With $13.5 million in international gross, excluding the U.S. where it has grossed more than $1 million, it ranks among the best-performing documentaries internationally of 2026 to date.

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Avi Nesher's Israeli Box Office Hit 'Our Loves' Brings Its Characters "To The Brink" But Is Not An "October 7 Movie"The documentary has performed best in Italy, where it was released by I Wonder on September 29 shortly after its Venice world premiere.

The doc has reached 717.517 admissions there to date, with the film still playing in 379 cinemas, making history the third most-watched documentary of all time in Italian cinemas, behind onlysigned on as U.S. distributor in late October, aiming to enlarge the film’s footprint by building on the successful initial theatrical launch.on October 15 with a special live event screening at the Ritz in London, featuring directors Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, alongside producer Jim Wilson and exec producer Jonathan Glazer. The Q&A was broadcast live to a further 104 cinemas across the UK and Ireland.

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The release received strong support from the entire Picturehouse circuit, as well as venues from the three major multiplex chains alongside several independent cinemas. The live event alone attracted more than 7,000 admissions, withThe film screened in more than 260 theaters nationwide, with nearly 500 screenings over two days. It topped the box office on both days, making it one of the most-watched documentaries in French theaters in 2026.

The doc’s German distributor ImmerGuteFilme Germany has reported 83.355 admissions in the territory to date, with its strongest day to date on Sunday, November 1. There was also a strong turnout in Spain, where Elastica released on October 9 on 105 screens, reaching 61.783 visitors by last Friday.. Benelux distributor Cherry Pickers counted 132.323 admissions, a level of interest echoed by the over 50.000 visitors in Switzerland.

There are similar stories in other territories such as Australia / New Zealand, Scandinavia, Indonesia or Romania, Thailand, Poland, Mexico and Japan.

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