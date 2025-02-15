Naya Rivera's Son Witnessed Her Final Moments on Lake Piru

Naya Rivera's ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, revealed that their son, Josey, was present when the 'Glee' star tragically drowned on Lake Piru. Josey, who was four at the time, recalled seeing a rope with a spider on it and being too scared to throw it to his mother. The heartbreaking details of the incident came to light as Dorsey spoke about the ongoing emotional impact on his son.

Naya Rivera \'s ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey , revealed that their 4-year-old son, Josey , witnessed the ' Glee ' star's final moments. Josey , who is now 9, recalled the incident, stating that he was trying to find a life raft and spotted a rope but was too scared to throw it because there was a large spider on it. Dorsey reassured Josey that the rope wouldn't have been long enough. He also mentioned the windy conditions on the lake that day.

Rivera and Josey had set out on Lake Piru on a rented pontoon boat on July 8th. While swimming, they realized the boat had drifted away. The rental was not equipped with an anchor or flotation devices. Josey managed to swim back to the boat and pull himself aboard, but Rivera didn't make it back. According to Dorsey, Josey stated that the last thing Rivera said was his name before she went underwater and he couldn't see her anymore. Dorsey, who was 145 miles away at the time, received a call about his missing ex-wife while shopping. He rushed to the lake, fearing the worst. Josey was found sleeping on the boat by a passerby three hours after they had set out. Dorsey expressed his gratitude that both of them weren't lost, stating that he couldn't imagine what he would have done if they had lost both Naya and Josey. In 2022, Dorsey and Rivera's estate settled a wrongful death lawsuit against the County of Ventura, Ventura County Parks and Recreation Management, and United Water Conservation District. The lawsuit alleged that the rental agent failed to warn Rivera about the dangerous conditions on the lake, such as strong currents, winds, and underwater debris. Rivera's body was found on July 13th after a five-day search. The Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office determined that her cause of death was drowning, and the manner was accidental





