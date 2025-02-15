Naya Rivera's Son Recalls Witnessing Her Final Moments on Lake Piru

Ryan Dorsey reveals that his 9-year-old son, Josey, who was 4 at the time of Naya Rivera's drowning, remembers seeing his mother struggle in the water and trying to find a life raft.

Naya Rivera 's ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey , revealed that their 4-year-old son, Josey, witnessed the Glee star's final moments during a tragic boating accident on July 8, 2020. Josey, now 9, recalls feeling immense guilt for not being able to save his mother. He told Dorsey that he had tried to find a life raft and saw a rope, but a large spider scared him away from throwing it. Dorsey consoles his son, assuring him that the rope wouldn't have been long enough anyway.

Josey also remembers the windy conditions on Lake Piru, where the accident occurred. Rivera and Josey had rented a pontoon boat and were swimming when the boat drifted away. Josey managed to swim back to the boat and pull himself aboard, but Rivera didn't make it back. According to Dorsey, Josey said that the last thing his mother said was his name before she went under the water. This heartbreaking detail deeply affects Dorsey, who was 145 miles away at the time of the incident. Dorsey received a call about his missing ex-wife while shopping at a Ralph's supermarket. Rushing back to Josey, Dorsey drove 100 miles with his hazards on, frantically searching for his son. Thankfully, Josey was found sleeping on the pontoon boat three hours later, having been discovered by a passerby. Dorsey acknowledges the devastating impact of losing both Naya and Josey. He states that he doesn't know what he would have done had they both perished, expressing immense relief at their reunion. In 2022, Dorsey and Rivera's estate settled a wrongful death lawsuit against the County of Ventura, Ventura County Parks and Recreation Management, and United Water Conservation District. The lawsuit alleged that the rental agent failed to warn Rivera about dangerous conditions on Lake Piru, including strong currents, wind, and underwater debris. It also claimed that the agent did not adequately emphasize the importance of wearing a life vest, which Rivera had politely declined. Rivera's body was recovered on July 13 after a five-day search. The Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office ruled her death as accidental drowning





